'The Who' Cancel UK Rock Tour on Coronavirus Worries

LONDON - British rock band The Who have cancelled their UK tour due to coronavirus, just four days before they were due to take to the stage in Manchester.

The group, famous for tracks like "My Generation" and "Substitute", said the three-week tour would go ahead later in the year.

"Haven't reached this decision easily, but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn’t go ahead," guitarist and singer Pete Townshend said in a statement on Thursday.

Fears over the rapid spread of the virus have led to the cancellation of concerts and sports events across the globe, such as the Indian Wells tennis tournament and the Coachella music festival, and have raised questions about whether the Tokyo Olympic Games should go ahead.

