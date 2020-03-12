Coronavirus Outbreak

'The Who' Cancel UK Rock Tour on Coronavirus Worries

By Reuters
March 12, 2020 09:30 AM
Guitarist Pete Townshend (R) and singer Roger Daltrey of British rock band The Who perform at the Azkena Rock Festival in Vitoria, Spain, June 18, 2016.
Guitarist Pete Townshend (R) and singer Roger Daltrey of British rock band The Who perform at the Azkena Rock Festival in Vitoria, Spain, June 18, 2016.

LONDON - British rock band The Who have cancelled their UK tour due to coronavirus, just four days before they were due to take to the stage in Manchester.

The group, famous for tracks like "My Generation" and "Substitute", said the three-week tour would go ahead later in the year.

"Haven't reached this decision easily, but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn’t go ahead," guitarist and singer Pete Townshend said in a statement on Thursday.

Fears over the rapid spread of the virus have led to the cancellation of concerts and sports events across the globe, such as the Indian Wells tennis tournament and the Coachella music festival, and have raised questions about whether the Tokyo Olympic Games should go ahead.
 

Related Stories

Two men wait at a bus stop with a screen displaying a symbol photo of the novel coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, March 12, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Worst is Yet to Come WHO Warns, After Declaring Coronavirus Outbreak a Pandemic
World Health Organization chief says he is 'deeply concerned' both by alarming levels of spread and severity, and by alarming levels of inaction
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 01:16
Passengers wait in front of the desk of American airline company 'Delta', at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Locked Out: Europeans Grapple with New US Travel Ban
Europeans are swallowing their disappointment and trying to come to terms with the idea that they are now locked out of the United States
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 09:13
A man wearing a face mask walks past the Bank of England in London, March 4, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Britain’s Coronavirus Strategy Sows Confusion
Chief medical officer tells lawmakers there is now a 'very slim to zero' chance of halting virus globally and in Britain
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 10:40
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

'The Who' Cancel UK Rock Tour on Coronavirus Worries

Guitarist Pete Townshend (R) and singer Roger Daltrey of British rock band The Who perform at the Azkena Rock Festival in Vitoria, Spain, June 18, 2016.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Locked Out: Europeans Grapple with New US Travel Ban

Passengers wait in front of the desk of American airline company 'Delta', at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of…
Coronavirus Outbreak

India Shuts Itself Off from World to Contain Coronavirus Cases

Security guards wear masks hoping it will save them from the coronavirus as the number of recorded infections in India spikes in the last week to 73. (Anjana Pasricha/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Philippine President to be Tested for Coronavirus, Palace Cleaned

A newly developed SARS CoV-2 detection kit by University of the Philippines scientists is shown during a press conference in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US ban on European Visitors Escalates Travel Industry Pain

Passengers wait in front of the desk of American airline company 'Delta', at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Thursday, March 12, 2020.