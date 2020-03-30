Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO Chief Calls on G-20 Nations to Address Shortages 

By VOA News
March 30, 2020 03:27 PM
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19…
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19 virus at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, March 9, 2020.

The World Health Organization chief called on the world’s top economic powers to use their resources to address worldwide shortages of protective equipment and medical supplies, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. 

During his daily briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the group of 20 top economic nations to work with companies to increase production of medical protective products and other medical goods. 

Tedros said that while he understands why countries may be restricting the movement of people from place to place in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, he encouraged governments to allow essential goods to move across borders to areas where they are needed most.  

He said the pandemic is a reminder of how vulnerable, connected and dependent the world’s people are on one another.  

"With solidarity, humility and assuming the best of each other, we can and will overcome this,” he said. 

 

A patient is transferred in a high-speed train turned into an intensive care unit in Strasbourg, eastern France, March 26, 2020.
