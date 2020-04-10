Coronavirus Outbreak

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case

By VOA News
April 10, 2020 04:04 AM
FILE PHOTO: Nurses receive training on using ventilators, recently provided by the World Health Organization at the intensive…
Nurses receive training on using ventilators in preparation for any possible spread of the coronavirus disease in Sanaa, Yemen, April 8, 2020.

Yemen confirmed its first coronavirus case Friday, in the southern oil-rich region of Hadhramout.

Yemen’s supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 posted the announcement on Twitter, also saying, without giving details, that "the individual is stable and receiving medical attention” and that medical teams and the authorities had taken necessary measures.

U.N. officials have been concerned that if the virus spreads in the country, the impact would be "catastrophic," as the health care system for at least half the population is "very degraded" and the country lacks sufficient supplies, capabilities and facilities.

The news followed a nationwide cease-fire declared Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement announced the halt of military operations for two weeks, but the Houthis have yet to agree.

Violence has continued almost uninterrupted in the county since the Iran-backed Houthis overthrew the government in late 2014, which prompted the Saudi-led coalition to intervene.

The 5-year-old conflict has taken more than 100,000 Yemeni lives, while millions of people there are suffering from malnutrition. 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case

FILE PHOTO: Nurses receive training on using ventilators, recently provided by the World Health Organization at the intensive…
Coronavirus Outbreak

In Mexico City, Government Delivers Medical Supplies to COVID-19 Patients’ Homes

Police officers are seen after arriving to control the crowded La Viga fish market during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Coronavirus Outbreak

On Good Friday, Jerusalem Archbishop Urges Prayer for the Suffering and Dying

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem stands at the entrance to…
Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Fears Prompt Detainees in Australia to Plead to Be Released from Immigration Detention

People walk past a "Beach Closed" sign at Bondi Beach, as the beach remains closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Eurogroup Strikes Half-Trillion Euro Deal to Help Members Cope with COVID-19

FILE - In this Sunday, March 22, 2020 filer, a man walks in an empty Vittorio Emanuele II gallery shopping arcade, in downtown…