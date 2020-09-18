Science & Health

Forecasters Turn to Greek Alphabet After Storm Names Run Out

By VOA News
September 18, 2020 04:33 PM
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 12:20 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane…
Hurricane Teddy, center, in the Atlantic; tropical depression 22, likely to be named Beta, left, in the Gulf of Mexico; the remnants of Paulette, top right; and Tropical Storm Wilfred, lower right, are seen in this image provided by NOAA, Sept. 18, 2020.

Weather forecasters have started using the Greek alphabet to designate new storms after running out of conventional names.

The U.S. National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Wilfred formed Friday in the eastern Atlantic, followed by Subtropical Storm Alpha off the coast of Portugal a short time later.

Meanwhile, forecasters say tropical depression 22 in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to be named Beta later Friday. At last report, the storm was about 400 kilometers southeast of the Texas-Mexico border and could become a hurricane threatening the U.S. Gulf Coast in the next few days.

The threat comes days after Hurricane Sally came ashore in the southern U.S. as a Category 2 hurricane, and less than a month after the destructive Hurricane Laura came ashore in Louisiana. Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy is headed toward Bermuda, which took a direct hit from Paulette earlier this week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Wilfred poses no threat to land.

Weather officials say Alpha became the first Greek-named storm since 2005. That year the named storms made it all the way to Zeta, the end of the Greek alphabet, the only time on record that has happened.

Related Stories

A damaged business is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, in Perdido Key, Florida, Sept. 17, 2020.
USA
Sally Moves Offshore as Florida, Alabama Take Stock of Storm's Damage
Hundreds of thousands of businesses and homes on the US Gulf Coast were still without power Friday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 02:20 PM
Workers clear toppled electric lines during the landfall of tropical storm Noul, in Hue, Vietnam, Sept. 18, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Tropical Storm Noul Makes Landfall in Central Vietnam
Officials report one dead from falling tree; storm leaves flooding and damage to buildings
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:00 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Forecasters Turn to Greek Alphabet After Storm Names Run Out

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 12:20 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Drug Shows Promise in 1st Largely Minority COVID-19 Study

An emergency ventilator is tested on a person at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for non COVID patients of the San Vicente…
Science & Health

Progress Made Toward Phasing Out Planet-Warming 'Super' Greenhouse Gases

FILE - A NOAA photo shows aurora australis near the South Pole Atmospheric Research Observatory in Antarctica. When a hole in the ozone formed over Antarctica, countries around the world in 1987 agreed to phase out several ozone-depleting chemicals.
East Asia Pacific

Australia Warns Pregnant Women of Bushfire Smoke

NSW RFS personnel conduct a controlled burn to eliminate fuels in Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic

Survey: Almost Half of Americans Say ‘No’ To COVID Vaccine If Available Today

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration