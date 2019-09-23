Science & Health

French Researchers Build Massive New Scanner to Tackle Brain Disease

By Reuters
September 23, 2019 11:42 PM
A view shows a detail of the giant magnet within which the magnetic field is 11.7 T., the core component of the most powerful MRIof the most powerful MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scanner in the world to be used for human brain imaging at the Neurospin facility of the CEA Saclay Nuclear Research Center near Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2019.
A giant magnet with a magnetic field of 11.7 T. is seen at the Neurospin facility of the CEA Saclay Nuclear Research Center, near Paris, France, Sept. 7, 2019.

PARIS - French researchers are developing what they say is the most powerful Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner in the world which will use a supermagnet the weight of a blue whale and should allow earlier diagnosis of diseases such as Parkinson's.

"We can potentially detect the disease in its earlier stages and, consequently, monitor it more precisely" Nicolas Boulant the project's scientific director, told Reuters.

MRI, which has been in use for decades, allows physicians to see which parts of the brain have been damaged while a patient is still alive. The technology uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images.

The scanner being developed by the French researchers, as part of what is called Project Iseult, involves a new supermagnet in a cylinder shape which is much heavier than those in use already.

A view shows one of the superconductor coils which are assembled to form the giant magnet of the most powerful MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scanner in the world at the Neurospin facility near Paris, Sept. 17, 2019.

The supermagnet measures 5 meters (16 feet) in length and 5 meters in diameter, about as long as a sedan, and weighs 130 metric tons, the weight of a blue whale.

It will obtain brain images a hundred times more detailed than current imaging machines, the researchers say. It is still in development and is expected to produce its first image by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.

Project Iseult will also allow scientists "to better understand our brain and how it works, and to study characteristics of what is special to the human species, things like music, mathematics and language," added Boulant.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Dr. William Burke goes over a PET brain scan, Aug. 14, 2018 at Banner Alzheimers Institute in Phoenix, Arizona.
Science & Health
It Seems Like Alzheimer's But Peek Into Brain Reveals a Mimic
Some people told they have Alzheimer's may instead have a newly identified mimic of the disease — and scientists say even though neither is yet curable, it's critical to get better at telling different kinds of dementia apart. Too often, the word dementia is used interchangeably with Alzheimer's when there are multiple types of brain degeneration that can harm people's memory and thinking skills. "Not everything that looks like…
File -- By 2030, 1 in every 5 U.S. residents will be of retirement age, which will fuel the demand for more health care professionals.
Science & Health
Brain Zaps Boost Memory in People Over 60, Study Finds
People over age 60 whose brains were zapped with a mild electrical current showed improvements in a form of memory in a new study. In fact, they began performing as well as people in their 20s. The study focused on working memory, which is the ability to hold information in mind for a matter of seconds as you perform a task. Scientists say it's crucial for things like taking medications and planning. Results were reported Monday in the journal Nature Neuroscience…
FILE - Microscopic slides of human brain are seen at the Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s UK Tissue Bank at Imperial College London, Britain, June 3, 2016.
Science & Health
Parkinson's Drug Trial Offers Glimmer of Hope for Brain Cells
Experimental drug could offer hope for restoring damaged brain cells in patients, although scientists caution that a clinical trial was not able to prove treatment slowed or halted the neurodegenerative disease
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters