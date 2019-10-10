Science & Health

Global Fund CEO: Pledges for AIDS, TB, Malaria Hit $14 Billion Target

By Agence France-Presse
October 10, 2019 10:21 AM
The Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands, delivers a speech, Oct. 9, 2019 in Lyon, during The Global Funds Sixth Replenishment Conference.
LYON, FRANCE - Governments, businesses and philanthropists pledged just over $14 billion on Thursday to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, exceeding the targeted amount, its chief executive Peter Sands announced.

Beside French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the replenishment conference and had urged governments to open their wallets wide, Sands said the target was even slightly exceeded, reaching $14.02 billion. The fund says the money will help save 16 million lives and avert 234 million infections by 2023.

 

