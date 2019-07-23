Science & Health

'Havana Syndrome:' Scans Show Differences in Affected Diplomat's Brains

By VOA News
July 23, 2019 06:30 PM
Tourists take a ride in a vintage car as they pass the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2019.
Tourists take a ride in a vintage car as they pass the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2019.

Brain scans show "significant neuroimaging differences" in 40 U.S. embassy employees affected by mysterious neurological symptoms in Cuba in late 2016, according to a study released Tuesday.

The diplomats had significantly smaller amounts of white brain matter, and markedly lower levels of connectivity between parts of the brain responsible for sight and hearing, said the study, published by the Journal of American Medicine

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania performed the magnetic resonance imaging scans on the personnel between August 2017 and June 2018. They then compared the images to results from 48 controls.

Employees at the time reported hearing loud buzzing, "piercing squeals" and "mechanical-sounding" noises, in what the Trump administration termed a "sonic attack." 

Diplomats said they suffered persistent ear pain, headaches and problems with memory, concentration, balance, sleeping and more.

Many were out of work at least briefly,  with half going on sleep or headache medication and three receiving hearing aids, according to CNN. 

Weapons or crickets?

Some theorized the symptoms' source were weapons emitting damaging sound or microwaves, though some scientists later argued the strange sounds were simply the loud species of cricket commonly found in Cuba. 

Another group of researchers found the sounds could be caused by ultrasound signals from everyday devices crossed with signals from a surveillance system.

During the uproar, the State Department cut staff at the embassy by more than half.

The researchers couldn't link the results to any specific health impacts, emphasizing that the results weren't consistent with any known brain disorders.

The study's small sample size and unclear results have prompted skepticism from other scientists.

'Half baked'

Sergio Della Sala, a cognitive neuroscience professor at the University of Edinburgh, called the study "half-baked," in an email to Reuters, noting that 12 of the employees had histories of concussions and none of the controls did.

According to the study, the employee's concussion symptoms had faded by 2016, when reports of illness began.

Diplomats at the Canadian embassy complained of similar afflictions. Five of them and their families are now suing the Canadian government, saying it "downplayed the seriousness of the situation, hoarded and concealed critical health and safety information, and gave false, misleading and incomplete information to diplomatic staff."

In addition to the Penn study, the National Institutes of Health is conducting its own "brain injury research study" involving the Cuba patients with help from the U.S. Energy Department supercomputers and national laboratories capable of processing massive amounts of neurological data. The Defense Department has also been engaged to look into technologies that could have been used to harm the diplomatic staff.

Related Stories

A woman walks in front of the Canada's Embassy in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 30, 2019.
The Americas
Canada Cuts Staff in Cuba After Another Diplomat Falls Ill
Canada has decided to cut the number of diplomatic staff in Cuba by up to half after another person fell ill, Ottawa said Wednesday, bringing the total to 14 Canadians suffering mysterious symptoms since 2017.Canadian and U.S. diplomats in Havana first began complaining of dizziness, headaches and nausea in the spring of 2017. The United States reduced embassy staffing in Cuba from more than 50 to a maximum of 18, after more than two dozen personnel developed unusual illnesses.
FILE PHOTO: People pass by the Canada's Embassy in Havana, Cuba, April 16, 2018.
The Americas
Canadian Diplomats Hit by Cuba Illness Feel ‘Abandoned’
A group of Canadian diplomats who left the embassy in Cuba after suffering unusual health symptoms say their foreign ministry has abandoned them, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Monday. Canada said in April it would remove the families of staff posted to Havana, where both Canadian and U.S. diplomats have complained of dizziness, headaches and nausea. The diplomats complained that the foreign ministry — unlike the U.S. State Department …
Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon in Havana, Cuba, Oct. 3, 2017.
USA
US, Cuba to Meet on Mysterious ‘Health Attacks’ in Havana
As American authorities search for answers into mysterious "health attacks" that began two years ago in Havana, U.S. and Cuban officials met Thursday to renew efforts to determine the method and motive behind incidents that have left some diplomats with brain injuries. The talks at the State Department came as national security agencies and members of Congress express frustration about the lack of answers about what the U.S says were deliberate attacks on some…
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News