Science & Health

HIV Vaccine Trial Fails in South Africa

By Eunjung Cho
February 03, 2020 03:50 PM
FILE - In a Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, pharmacist Mary Chindanyika looks at documents on a fridge containing a trial vaccine…
FILE - Pharmacist Mary Chindanyika looks at documents on a fridge containing a trial vaccine against HIV on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 30, 2016.

The latest trial of a vaccine against HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, has been halted as results show it is not working.

The Maryland-based U.S. National Institutes of Health announced Monday it has stopped the HVTN 702 study in South Africa, following a recommendation of an independent data and safety monitoring board.

The study, also called Uhambo — meaning travel or a journey in Zulu — enrolled 5,407 HIV-negative volunteers at 14 sites across South Africa beginning in 2016. Participants were sexually active men and women between the ages of 18 and 35, who were randomly assigned to receive six injections of either the investigational vaccine regimen or a placebo.

Over a period of 18 months, enough time for the vaccine regimen to stimulate an immune response, there were 129 HIV infections among the vaccine recipients and 123 HIV infections among the placebo recipients. The findings showed there wasn't significant evidence that vaccination either decreased or increased infection rates.

The trial in South Africa was based on an earlier trial in Thailand, the RV144 clinical trial, the only vaccine that has ever shown any degree of success in protection from HIV. Scientists say they will continue to study the results of the HVTN 702 trial, to find out why the vaccine that had modest efficacy in Thailand didn't work in South Africa. Researchers said there were no safety concerns about the vaccine itself.

Experts have voiced disappointment in the decision to stop the vaccine trial in South Africa.

"Whilst this is a significant setback for the field, we need to continue the quest for a preventive vaccine. The rates of HIV infection, which continue unabated in this region, should spur greater urgency, global attention and investment to the quest," said Linda-Gail Bekker, past president of the International AIDS Society and chair of the Enterprise Advisory Group.

"An HIV vaccine is essential to end the global pandemic, and we hoped this vaccine candidate would work. Regrettably, it does not," said Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the NIH.

South Africa has one of the world's highest HIV rates. According to UNAIDS, more than 20 percent of people between the ages of 15 and 49 were HIV-positive in 2018.

Multiple HIV vaccines have been tested since the 1990s.
 

Related Stories

Centers for Disease Control Buildings; the Special Bacteriology Reference Laboratory (Building 17), the Bioterrorism Rapid…
Science & Health
Progress in Wiping Out HIV in US Has Stalled, CDC Says
Government health experts say 38,000 new HIV cases occur every year
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 22:08
FILE - Activists march in Durban, South Africa, July 18, 2016, at the start of the 21st World Aids Conference. A new clinical trial is underway in South Africa on an experimental vaccine that could safely prevent HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
Science & Health
HIV Vaccine Trial to Begin in South Africa
A new clinical trial is underway in South Africa on an experimental vaccine that could safely prevent HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.According to a statement from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the HVTN 702 is the largest and most advanced HIV vaccine clinical trial to be undertaken in South Africa, where some seven million people are living with the virus.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the…
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Sun, 11/27/2016 - 19:52
Pharmacist Mary Chindanyika labels a fridge containing a trial vaccine against HIV on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 30, 2016. The latest attempt in the long, frustrating search for a vaccine against HIV has begun in South Africa.
Science & Health
Partially Effective HIV Vaccine Could Help Turn Corner on Pandemic
When it comes to the deployment and use of an HIV vaccine, researchers say even a partially effective vaccine, although not perfect, still could prevent millions of infections each year. There are no AIDS vaccines in use, but many are in the development pipeline or clinical trials. The problem is the vaccines are turning out to be less effective than hoped. To get a handle on what the future might hold, scientists at Oregon State University developed a…
Default Author Profile
By Jessica Berman
Wed, 03/22/2017 - 02:16
Default Author Profile
Written By
Eunjung Cho