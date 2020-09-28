Science & Health

Hot Baths Can Ward Off Cardiovascular Diseases, Study Shows

By VOA News
September 28, 2020 05:29 PM
A woman reads in the hot tub at the Country Club in New Orleans, Louisiana November 28, 2014. The lack of nudity at the Country…
FILE - A woman reads in the hot tub in New Orleans, Louisiana, Nov. 28, 2014.

New research suggests that taking hot baths, soaking in hot tubs or using saunas can prevent cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease, high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes. 

The research was presented last week at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), held virtually this year. 

Hisayuki Katsuyama, co-author of the new study, is a physician at Kohnodai Hospital in Ichikawa, Japan. He says that while drug treatments have helped people with Type 2 diabetes live better, longer lives, daily habits such as diet and exercise are still important for these patients.  

Katsuyama says he and his colleagues looked at previous research suggesting heat therapy, such as baths, hot tubs or saunas, can lower risks of fatal heart disease and stroke, along with having a lower body fat percentage, and thought it could be promising as a Type 2 diabetes treatment. 

To test the theory, the researchers recruited 1,297 patients with Type 2 diabetes who regularly visited an outpatient hospital unit in Ichikawa between October 2018 and March 2019. They documented their bathing habits and noted water temperature, frequency and duration of each session, as well as a variety of medical notes.  

Across the board, people who bathed more often had lower body mass indexes (BMI), diastolic blood pressure and glycated hemoglobin, a key risk factor for Type 2 diabetes. 

In their presentation, the researchers say their findings suggest daily heat exposure by hot tub bathing can "contribute to improvements of glycemia, hypertension and obesity, and thus, can be a therapeutic option for patients with Type 2 diabetes." 

In an interview, Katsuyama says he suspects patients may benefit from heat therapy in a way similar to the benefit they get from exercise. He says both seem to improve insulin sensitivity and enhance energy expenditure.  

Other research suggests bathing increases blood circulation, body temperature and the production of nitric oxide in the body, which appears to confer the positive benefits. Katsuyama says more research is needed before more conclusions can be made. 

The study has not yet been published or peer reviewed.
 

Related Stories

A man smokes a cigarette as he walks early morning in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 8, 2020.
Science & Health
Tobacco Causes One in Five Deaths from Heart Disease
World Health Organization reports tobacco kills 1.9 million people, or 20 percent of all those who die every year from coronary heart disease
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 09/27/2020 - 10:48 AM
A blood sugare analyser and an insulin syringe are seen on a table, Nov. 13, 2019. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
Science & Health
Initiative Aims to Expand Diabetes Treatment
The WHO initiative will allow greater access to insulin at lower prices for a greater number of people
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 02:45 PM
FILE - A man has his blood pressure checked at the Remote Area Medical Clinic in Wise, Virginia, U.S., July 22, 2017.
Science & Health
Lowering Blood Pressure Cut Risk of Memory Decline: US Study
Aggressively lowering blood pressure significantly reduced the risk of mild cognitive impairment and dementia among hypertension patients in a large government-backed clinical trial, U.S. researchers said on Wednesday. The results, presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Chicago, offer some of the first tangible steps individuals can take to reduce their risk for dementia, experts said. The results come from a landmark 2015…
FILE - A school child has his blood pressure checked in Dallas, Texas, Aug. 6, 2009.
Science & Health
Study: Kids Often Get Incorrect Blood Pressure Screening Results
One in four children and teens who get their blood pressure screened at routine checkups may appear to have hypertension, but that result often doesn’t hold up in repeat tests, a U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined data from electronic medical records for almost 755,795 children and adolescents treated at Kaiser Permanente facilities in Southern California, including 186,732 patients diagnosed with high blood pressure. About 18 percent of kids…
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Experts Warn of China’s Emergency Use of COVID-19 Vaccine

A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, Sept. 24, 2020.
Science & Health

Hot Baths Can Ward Off Cardiovascular Diseases, Study Shows

A woman reads in the hot tub at the Country Club in New Orleans, Louisiana November 28, 2014. The lack of nudity at the Country…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Taiwan Tech Firm: Robot Capable of Processing 2,000 Coronavirus Tests Results Per Day

An operator wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) wipes down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) swab test robot called…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Global Death Tally Approaches 1 Million

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare worker carries specimen collection tubes at COVID-19 drive-in testing location in Houston, Texas
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia’s COVID-19 Hotspot, Victoria State Reports 5 New Cases

People enjoy the sunshine, as Victoria state begins easing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, at Elwood beach in Melbourne, Australia, Sept. 14, 2020.