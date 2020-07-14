Science & Health

Pakistan to Resume Anti-Polio Drive as COVID-19 Infections Decline  

By Ayaz Gul
July 14, 2020 12:16 PM
A boy receives polio vaccine drops during an anti-polio campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
FILE - A boy receives polio vaccine drops during an anti-polio campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan, Feb. 17, 2020.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said Tuesday it would relaunch door to door vaccinations of children against polio next week after a four-month suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak.  
 
The announcement comes amid a substantial decline in daily COVID-19 infections across Pakistan, one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with its war-torn neighbor Afghanistan.  
 
Pakistani officials have so far recorded 58 new polio cases this year from across the country amid warnings by the World Health Organization that “transmission continues to be widespread.” 
 
The anti-polio drive, starting July 20, initially aims to vaccinate about 800,000 children under the age of five in high-risk Pakistani districts, including Karachi and Quetta, to protect them against the crippling disease.  
 
The special assistant to the prime minister on health, Zafar Mirza, acknowledged the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns to prevent its spread have had a significant impact on Pakistan’s already under-resourced and deteriorating public health care systems.   
 
“With the disruption of essential immunization services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, children are continuously at a higher risk of contracting polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases,” an official statement quoted Mirza as saying.   

FILE - Health workers arrive to collect at a drive-through testing and screening facility for the coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 6, 2020.

The coronavirus reached Pakistan in late February, prompting the government to redirect all health program strengths and capacities to support COVID-19 surveillance and response efforts. Mirza announced last week he had tested positive for the virus. 
 
The national tally of coronavirus infections has hit at least 254,000, including more than 5,300 deaths.  Officials reported less than 2,000 new cases on Tuesday, showing a consistent and substantial decrease in daily infections.  
 
“The door to door campaigns will also be utilized to raise awareness on COVID preventive measures and referring mothers and children for other essential vaccinations as well as the antenatal care services,” said Rana Mohammad Safdar, who oversees Pakistan’s polio eradication program. 
 
Pakistan’s efforts to rid the country of polio have lately suffered setbacks due to attacks on vaccinators and police personnel guarding them. The deadly violence is also cited a factor for the upsurge in new cases that had dropped to only 12 cases in 2018. 
 
In traditionally conservative parts of majority-Muslim Pakistan, religious fanatics see the vaccine as a Western-led conspiracy to sterilize children. Militant groups operating in these areas also condemn the drive against polio as an effort to collect intelligence on their activities.  
 

FILE - Pakistani police officers attend the funeral for their colleagues in Lower Dir, Dec. 18, 2019. Gunmen shot and killed the two policemen who were part of an anti-polio drive in the volatile northwest.

Officials say attacks on polio teams have particularly increased since 2011 when the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency organized a fake vaccination campaign with the help of a local doctor, enabling U.S. forces to locate and kill fugitive al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad. 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and an information sheet is seen at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston
COVID-19 Pandemic
TB, Measles, Polio Vaccines Might Fight COVID-19
Live vaccines seem to give added boost
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sat, 06/27/2020 - 10:39
Horn of Africa Polio Outbreak Thwarts Global Eradication Effort
Africa
UN: New Polio Outbreak in Niger After Vaccination Suspended
WHO said in a statement last week that the outbreak was sparked by a mutated virus that originated in the vaccine and was not connected to a previous polio epidemic Niger stopped last year.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 11:55
COVID-19 Slowing Immunizations for Measles, Polio, HPV, Cholera, Meningitis
00:03:30
COVID-19 Slowing Immunizations for Measles, Polio, HPV, Cholera, Meningitis
The last thing any nation wants is a preventable epidemic on top of a pandemic
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 23:21
A health worker gives a polio vaccine to an Afghan refugee child in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Pakistan…
South & Central Asia
Bomb Kills Pakistani Policeman Assigned to Anti-Polio Team
The latest attack came after Pakistan on Monday launched a three-day nationwide vaccination campaign against the crippling disease
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 07:45
Ayaz Gul
By
Ayaz Gul
Science & Health

Pakistan to Resume Anti-Polio Drive as COVID-19 Infections Decline  

A boy receives polio vaccine drops during an anti-polio campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Vaccine Plan May Allow Rich Countries to Buy More

Dr. Sonia Macieiewski (R) and Dr. Nita Patel, Director of Antibody discovery and Vaccine development, look at a sample of a respiratory virus at Novavax labs in Rockville, Maryland, one of the labs developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Official Says Manufacturing Process for COVID Vaccine Already Under Way

Health workers screen people for COVID-19 symptoms at a slum in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN: COVID-19 Worsening World Hunger   

A woman balances a reed basket bearing her child on her head as she stands with fellow villagers in systemic queues as they…
Science & Health

Study of Prehistoric Dolphin Reveals Insight Into Modern Whale Evolution

FILE - Guests watch a dolphin swims in a transparent pool at SeaWorld.