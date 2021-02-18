Science & Health

Perseverance Probe Successfully Lands on Mars

By VOA News
February 18, 2021 05:41 PM
360p | 6 MB
480p | 8 MB
540p | 11 MB
720p | 22 MB
1080p | 45 MB
Original | 53 MB
Download Audio

NASA’s Perseverance probe landed safely and on time on Mars, at 3:55 p.m. EST, Thursday, marking another success for the U.S. space agency.

The nuclear-powered probe made its way through a harrowing landing process, deemed by some engineers as “seven minutes of terror” because it involves parachutes, powered descent and a “sky crane” that gently lowers Perseverance onto a challenging, rocky area of Martian surface. 

After a confirmed safe landing, members of the probe’s Mission Control erupted in applause and cheers. 

NASA has now successfully landed nine of 10 probes sent to the Red Planet. 

Minutes after touching down, Perseverance beamed back a black-and-white image from the surface as more applause broke out at Mission Control.

The probe is equipped with a microphone, which should have recorded its descent. 

Perseverance, and its helicopter-like companion drone, Ingenuity, began the 300-million mile journey in July. Ingenuity will test if powered flight can be done in Mars’ thin atmosphere. 

The six-wheeled Perseverance, which looks like the other four rover probes that have landed on Mars, set down in Jezero Crater, which is believed to be an ancient lakebed and a potential source for remnants of ancient life.  

Determining if Mars once hosted life is the primary goal of the probe’s two-year mission. 

During its search, the probe will take samples from the Red Planet’s surface and store them in its 43 sample tubes. NASA plans to send another mission to Mars to retrieve the tubes sometime in the early 2030s. 

Before collecting samples, NASA will spend the next weeks making sure Perseverance’s systems are all working. 

You can follow Perseverance’s progress on its Twitter account
 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: The Long March 5 Y-4 rocket, carrying an unmanned Mars probe of the Tianwen-1 mission, takes off from Wenchang…
Science & Health
China Probe Becomes Second in Two Days to Reach Mars
China’s space agency says goal is to have Tianwen-1 probe land rover on planet’s surface
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 02:22 PM
Emiratis celebrate after the Hope Probe enters Mars orbit as a part of Emirates Mars mission, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates,…
Science & Health
UAE Probe Successfully Begins Orbit of Mars
The United Arab Emirates is the first Arab nation and fifth nation in the world to reach Mars
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 03:27 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Perseverance Probe Successfully Lands on Mars

Science & Health

UN: Huge Changes in Society Needed to Make Peace with Nature 

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 file photo, emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun…
Africa

WHO Sends Ebola Vaccine to Guinea

FILE - This handout photo released by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Nov. 14, 2019, shows a young man receiving an Ebola vaccine at MSF facilities in the North Kivu capital of Goma, DRC. Both Guinea and the DRC are reporting a reemergence of the virus.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Launches 2021 Strategic Plan to Fight Pandemic

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of…
Student Union

Anxiety Lurks Behind Coronavirus Pandemic for Many Under 30 

Alaska Pacific University students Kirsten Geren, Maddie Christiansen, Emily Grant and Lyreshka Castro take part in a youth…