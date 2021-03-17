Science & Health

Scientists Determine New Cause of Missing Water on Mars

By VOA News
March 17, 2021 11:19 PM
This photo made available by NASA was taken during the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on Thursday, March 4, 2021…
FILE - This photo made available by NASA was taken during the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on March 4, 2021. Perseverance landed on Feb. 18, 2021.

Scientists are rethinking the cause of water loss on Mars in the face of new evidence that challenges the long-held theory that the water may have evaporated into space. That’s according to new NASA-funded research published this week in the journal Science.

Researchers hypothesize that about 30% and 99% of the water on Mars may have been lost to the crust, likely trapped within the minerals there.

The lead author of the study, Eva Scheller, said “the water was lost by 3 billion years ago, meaning Mars has been the dry planet it is today for the past 3 billion years.”

Once upon 3 billion years ago, Mars was covered with plentiful water that collected into pools, lakes, and deep oceans about half the volume of Earth’s Atlantic Ocean, researchers concluded based on geological evidence.

In search of the missing water, scientists believed water on the Martian crust escaped through the atmosphere because of low gravity on the red planet.

Now that theory is being challenged by a new study that theorizes a new model to explain the loss of water.

“Atmospheric escape doesn’t fully explain the data that we have for how much water actually once existed on Mars,” she said.

Scheller further disclosed that there are three key processes within their model.

“Water input from volcanism, water loss to space and water loss to the crust.”

She said the model allowed them to match their hydrogen isotope data set in order to calculate the amount of water lost to space and that which was lost to crust.

Presenting the study at the 52nd Lunar and Planetary Science Conference, the Caltech Ph.D. candidate explained the research findings are based on the fact that not all hydrogen atoms are the same.

There is the most common hydrogen which contains a proton and the less common variant that comprises both proton and neutron. This type is widely referred to as the deuterium or "heavy” hydrogen.

When water is lost on a surface, lighter hydrogen atoms defy gravity quicker, leaving behind the “heavy” hydrogen.

But the researchers said the amount of the deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio observed in the Martian atmosphere and large amounts of water in the past does not support this theory.

Related Stories

 This Week’s Space News
00:03:09
Science & Health
Perseverance Rover Shoots Lasers on Mars
While NASA’s Mars rover roams the Red Planet searching for signs of ancient life, scientists on Earth follow clues in a Turkish lake that may hold some answers.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us the Week in Space. Camera: NASA/AP/AFP/REUTERS/SPACEX Produced by: Arash Arabasadi   
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 03:45 PM
This photo made available by NASA was taken during the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on Thursday, March 4, 2021…
Science & Health
NASA Releases First Sounds of Laser Zapping Rocks on Mars 
Perseverance rover tries out science instruments
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 03:45 PM
This photo made available by NASA was taken during the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on Thursday, March 4, 2021…
USA
NASA's New Mars Rover Hits Dusty Red Road, 1st Trip 6.6 Meters
More driving on tap Friday and Saturday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 11:03 PM
This illustration provided by NASA shows a diagram added over parachute deployed during descent of Mars Rover.
Science & Health
Mars Rover's Giant Parachute Carried Secret Message
Systems engineer Ian Clark used a binary code to spell out message in orange and white strips of 70-foot (21-meter) parachute
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 01:42 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Scientists Determine New Cause of Missing Water on Mars

This photo made available by NASA was taken during the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on Thursday, March 4, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Drugmakers Prepare COVID Vaccines Against Variants

A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for people who live in a popular market area where a new…
Science & Health

Mass Migration, COVID Return FGM to Shadows, Aid Group Says

A badge reads "The power of labor aginst FGM" is seen on a volunteer during a conference on International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Cairo, Egypt February 6, 2018.
Africa

Kenyan Court Upholds Ban on Female Genital Mutilation 

FILE - A man shows the logo of a T-shirt that reads "Stop the Cut" referring to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) during a social event advocating against harmful practices such as FGM at the Imbirikani Girls High School in Imbirikani, Kenya, April 21, 2016.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brussels Proposes Health Pass to Improve Pandemic Travel

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020 file photo, a departure timetable board displays cancelled flights at Brussels Airport in…