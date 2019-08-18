Science & Health

UN Bans Sending Baby Elephants from Wild to Zoos and Circuses

By VOANews
August 18, 2019 08:39 PM
70-year-old emaciated elephant Tikiri eating at the Temple of the Tooth in the central city of Kandy, Sri Lanka.
After a social media firestorm over using a 70-year-old emaciated elephant named Tikiri in the parade, the authorities withdraw her from the festival, allowing her rest and medication at the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Delegates at a U.N. wildlife conference in Geneva voted Sunday to ban the practice of taking baby elephants from their natural habitat and placing them in zoos and circuses.

Forty-six countries at the UN Convention ion International Trade in Endangered Species voted to outlaw the practice, white 18 voted against it, including the United States. Nineteen abstained.

The ban proclaims entertainment venues to be "unacceptable and inappropriate destinations" for elephants.

"This decision will save countless elephants from being ripped away from their families in the wild and forces to spend their lifetimes imprisoned in substandard conditions at zoos," the Humane Society International said Sunday. "The capture of baby elephants is horribly cruel and traumatic to both the mothers, their calves and the herds that are left behind."

Sunday’s decision specifically targets Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

CITES says Zimbabwe has sent more than 100 baby elephants to China since 2012, traumatizing the animals who it says are beaten, kicked, and treated cruelly by their handlers. Several have died.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Two male elephants are seen in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, April 25, 2018.
Africa
Botswana's Growing Elephant Population Creates Conflict with Humans
Villagers living in affected areas support the Botswana government's recent decision to lift a hunting ban, as the elephants encroach settlements
Default Author Profile
By Mqondisi Dube
June 27, 2019
Botswana’s Growing Elephant Population Clashes with Humans
00:02:33
Africa
Botswana’s Growing Elephant Population Clashes with Humans
Villagers living in affected areas support the Botswana government’s recent decision to lift a hunting ban, as the elephants encroach settlements, sometimes killing people.
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews