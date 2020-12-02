Science & Health

UN Chief Appeals for Action to Heal 'Broken Planet’

By Margeret Besheer
December 02, 2020 01:34 PM
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York, Nov. 20, 2020.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York, Nov. 20, 2020.

NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that “the planet is broken” and made an urgent appeal for a course correction to avert a climate catastrophe.

“The fallout of the assault on our planet is impeding our efforts to eliminate poverty and imperiling food security. And it is making our work for peace even more difficult, as the disruptions drive instability, displacement and conflict,” Guterres said. “It is no coincidence that 70% of the most climate-vulnerable countries are also among the most politically and economically fragile.”

The U.N. chief spoke at New York’s Columbia University to an online audience, ahead of a virtual summit Saturday marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement. Nearly every nation signed up to the landmark accord which focuses on limiting global warming and includes commitments to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century. The United States formally withdrew from the accord earlier this year But the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden plans to rejoin it.

Guterres, who has made climate action a signature cause of his tenure, laid out his immediate priorities — creating a global coalition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and aligning public and private finance around that goal; raising financing for developing countries to mitigate climate impacts; and expanding funding for climate adaptation and resilience.

“Let’s be clear — human activities are at the root of our descent toward chaos,” Guterres said. “But that means human action can help solve it. Making peace with nature is the defining task of the 21st century. It must be the top, top priority for everyone, everywhere.”

A fisherman in a rubber boat is surrounded by rotting cyanobacteria in the Kyiv Water Reservoir near Kyiv, Ukraine.
A fisherman in a rubber boat is surrounded by rotting cyanobacteria in the Kyiv Water Reservoir near Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 15, 2020.

Getting to carbon neutral

The secretary-general welcomed commitments from more than 110 countries to become carbon neutral by 2050, including recently from Japan and South Korea. The incoming administration of President-elect Biden has also pledged to meet this target. China has said it will be there by 2060. The European Union has committed to become the first climate neutral continent by 2050.

“This means that by early next year, countries representing more than 65% of global carbon dioxide emissions and more than 70% of the world economy will have made ambitious commitments to carbon neutrality. We must turn this momentum into a movement,” Guterres said.

But progress is dangerously lagging on keeping the rate at which the planet warms to below the goal of 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This year is on track to be one of the three warmest on record.

“Today, we are at 1.2 degrees of warming and already witnessing unprecedented climate extremes and volatility in every region and on every continent,” Guterres warned.

FILE - The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyoming, July 27, 2018.
FILE - The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyoming, July 27, 2018.

The secretary-general said the only way to limit the temperature rise is to decrease fossil fuel production by about 6% each year between now and 2030. But the statistics show the world is moving in the opposite direction — it is projected to increase annually by 2%.

He urged nations to think long-term and move toward renewable energy, saying it can be good for the environment and the economy, creating a net 18 million jobs by 2030.

“But a just transition is absolutely critical,” Guterres said. “We must recognize the human costs of the energy shift. Social protection, temporary basic income, reskilling and upskilling can help to support workers and ease the changes caused by decarbonization.”

He said recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for a course correction. “The trillions of dollars needed for COVID recovery is money that we are borrowing from future generations — every last penny,” he said. “We cannot use those resources to lock in policies that burden them with a mountain of debt on a broken planet.”

Guterres said societies must not just reset the global economy but transform it into one driven by renewable energy.

“An inclusive world will help ensure that people can enjoy better health and the full respect of their human rights, and live with dignity on a healthy planet,” he said. “COVID recovery and our planet’s repair must be two sides of the same coin."
 

Related Stories

FILE - An iceberg floats past Bylot Island in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, July 24, 2017.
2020 USA Votes
Climate Change One of Biden's Top Priorities
But climate legislation will likely remain a tough sell if the Senate remains under control of a Republican party mostly skeptical about the need for action
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 02:45 AM
Young boys navigate a flooded street on a makeshift raft through the town of Salmaniya, about 25 miles (35 km) southwest of the…
Europe
UN Report Warns Climate Change Could Boost Demand for Humanitarian Aid 
Need for humanitarian help could rise 50% by 2030, report says 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/13/2020 - 07:15 AM
The gutted Medford Estates neighborhood is seen in the aftermath of the Almeda Fire in Medford, Oregon, Sept. 11, 2020.
USA
Climate Change Making Western Wildfires in US Worse
Scientists have been sounding the alarm for a long time
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sun, 09/13/2020 - 12:22 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Margeret Besheer
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Shortens COVID-19 Quarantine to 10 Days

A member of the National Guard assisting at a COVID-19 mobile testing location looks out of a tent used for drive-thru tests,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mass COVID-19 Immunization Plans Raise Huge Challenges

A person walks past pictograms on December 1, 2020 in the vaccination centre at the football stadium in Duesseldorf, western…
Science & Health

UN Chief Appeals for Action to Heal 'Broken Planet’

A fisherman in a rubber boat is surrounded by rotting cyanobacteria in the Kyiv Water Reservoir near Kyiv, Ukraine.
Science & Health

Singapore OKs Lab-grown Chicken

Lab-grown cultured chicken developed by Eat Just is pictured in this handout photo. Eat Just, Inc./Handout via REUTERS THIS…
East Asia Pacific

China Spacecraft Collects Moon Samples to Take Back to Earth

A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in…