Science & Health

US Joins UN Group of Nations on Climate and Security

By Margaret Besheer
April 08, 2021 08:53 PM
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks to reporters during a news conference, Monday, March 1,…
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks to reporters during a news conference, March 1, 2021, at United Nations headquarters.

The United States officially joined a U.N. group on climate and security on Thursday as part of the Biden administration’s focus on mitigating all impacts of the climate crisis.

“This is a critical issue for the United Nations, especially because the threat isn’t just to all of our climates. It’s also a collective security issue for all of us,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

She noted that the Pentagon has declared climate change both a national security threat and a threat multiplier.

“That’s because unpredictable and extreme weather will make vital resources, like food and water, even more scarce in impoverished countries,” she said. “Scarcity spurs desperation, and desperation, of course, leads to violence.”

She said at the current pace, millions of people across the planet will be driven to mass migration due to the impacts of global warming, which would undermine peace and security.

“The good news is, we can build resilience, we can stave off security threats, and we can even generate economic opportunity, if we work together,” the ambassador said.

The U.N. Group of Friends on Climate and Security was created in 2018 and now, with the U.S., has 56 member states.

“The United States was instrumental to the development and ultimate adoption of the Paris Agreement,” said Margo Dieye, ambassador of Nauru, who along with Germany co-chairs the group.

“I expect that they will bring that same level of commitment to coordinated international action to the Group of Friends on Climate and Security,” Dieye said.

The Paris Climate Agreement, signed by virtually every country in the world, aims to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and limit the planet’s temperature increase during this century to 2 degrees Celsius, while working to limit the increase even further to 1.5 degrees.

Among its goals, the Group of Friends hopes to get U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy on climate and security. Guterres already has two climate envoys: Michael Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, is the organization’s Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions; Canadian Mark Carney is the envoy in charge of financing for climate action.

Pivotal year

“2021 is a make-or-break year for collective action against the climate emergency,” Guterres told a Security Council meeting on the subject in February.

U.S. President Joe Biden will host a Leaders Summit on Climate later this month, and in November, nations will go to Glasgow, Scotland, for a review conference on implementation of the Paris Agreement.

While there has been progress, it has been insufficient to meet the agreement’s targets on time. Guterres hopes nations will step up their national commitments at the two meetings this year.

Biden has committed to putting climate at the center of his administration’s policies.

Hours after being sworn in on January 20, he signed the instrument to rejoin the 2015 Paris climate accord, from which former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2017, saying it was “in America’s economic interest to do so.”

Biden also appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as the United States’ first presidential envoy on climate and made him a part of his National Security Council.

 

Related Stories

A woman looks down a newly formed crack in the walk way which leads to the Mosque in Bargny on September 18, 2020. - Fishing…
Economy & Business
World Bank, IMF Eye Ways to Link Debt Relief to Climate Change Spending
The initiative reflects growing recognition that pandemic-caused economic turmoil has hampered some countries’ conservation and climate efforts
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 10:03 PM
US climate envoy John Kerry (L) leaves the Ministry of Finance after a meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,…
USA
Kerry Takes Climate Change Message to Asia
US envoy for climate visiting Asia to promote Biden administration's position on urgent need for climate change cooperation
Default Author Profile
By Forest Cong
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 09:17 PM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accompanied by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, right, talks to the media after a…
USA
China, US to Form Climate Change Working Group, China Says
Two nations also discuss consulates, journalist visas, Xinhua reports
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 03/20/2021 - 07:42 PM
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer
Science & Health

US Joins UN Group of Nations on Climate and Security

FILE - In this Saturday, June, 3, 2017 file photo, the coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation's top carbon dioxide…
Science & Health

Study: Modern Brains Evolved Much More Recently Than Thought

Examples of various brains from the Anne and Bernard Spitzer Hall of Human Origins at the American Museum of Natural History, a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Guidelines Issued After Blood Clots Linked to AstraZeneca Vaccine

A door sign shows the batch of AstraZeneca vaccine currently used at a vaccination center in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Morocco Imposes Ramadan Curfew, Despite Vaccine Success

FILE PHOTO: An elderly man receives the COVID-19 vaccine during a national coronavirus vaccination campaign, in Sale
USA

CDC: So-Called British COVID-19 Variant Now Most Common in US 

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 18, 2021.