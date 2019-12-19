Science & Health

WHO Reports Smoking on the Decline Among Men for First Time

By Lisa Schlein
December 19, 2019 08:30 AM
A Chinese man smokes in front of a pillar with a no smoking notice on display at a bus station in Beijing, March 24, 2011
FILE - A Chinese man smokes in front of a pillar with a no smoking notice on display at a bus station in Beijing, March 24, 2011

The World Health Organization projects that, for the first time, the number of men smoking around the world is dropping, indicating measures to end the global tobacco epidemic are paying off.

WHO officials called it a major shift in the fight against tobacco, which every year kills more than eight million people prematurely.

Data from 143 countries shows that tobacco use among men has stopped growing, following a steady rise in the use of this deadly product during the past two decades.

During this period, WHO reports 60 million of the world's nearly 1.4 billion smokers have quit the habit.  Most of those reductions were driven by women, as male use of tobacco over the same period rose by around 40 million.

"But now we are seeing for the first time a decline in use, with WHO projecting that there will be at least 2 million fewer males using tobacco in 2020 and 5 million less by 2025," said Ruediger Krech, WHO's director of health promotion. "Fewer males using tobacco products means fewer people will suffer the avoidable pain and death that they cause." 

Krech says the decline in tobacco use shows tobacco control measures work.  He says steps such as taxation, banning advertising and marketing as well as smoking in public places, and plain packaging of tobacco products discourage people from smoking.

The report also found that approximately 43 million children aged 13 to 15 smoke, with boys using tobacco at twice the rate as girls.  It said Southeast Asia has the highest rates of tobacco use, while sub-Saharan Africa has the lowest.

WHO said most gains in reducing tobacco use have been in low- and middle-income countries.   While the Americas is the world's best performing region in terms of reduction of tobacco consumption, Europe has the slowest pace of decline.

Related Stories

A demonstrator vapes during a protest at the Massachusetts State House against the state’s four-month ban of all vaping product…
Science & Health
Study: Vaping Raises Lung Disease Risk, but Less So Than Smoking
Scientists found that those who used e-cigarettes were 1.3 times more likely to develop chronic lung diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 15:56
Argentina Bans Tobacco Advertising, Smoking in Public Places
Science & Health
Cigarette Smoking Falls to Record Low Among US Adults  
Overall, the report found, nearly 1 in 5 or some 49 million US adults used some form of tobacco product in 2018, with cigarettes being the most common
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 21:46
FILE - A sales associate demonstrates the use of an electronic cigarette and the smoke-like vapor that comes from it, in Aurora, Colorado, March 2, 2011.
Science & Health
UK Study: E-Cigs can Double Success Rates of Quitting Smoking
People using e-cigarettes to quit smoking are about 95% more likely to report success than those trying to quit without help from any stop-smoking aids according to the results of a large study in England. The research, funded by the charity Cancer Research UK and published in the journal Addiction on Thursday, analyzed success rates of several common stop-smoking methods - including e-cigarettes, nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) patches and gum, and Pfizer's…
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. A growing number of e-cigarette and vaporizer sellers have started offering college scholarships as a way to get their brands listed on univ
Science & Health
US Youth Smoking Decline Stalls, And Vaping May Be to Blame
Cigarette smoking rates have stopped falling among U.S. kids, and health officials believe youth vaping is responsible.For decades, the percentage of high school and middle school students who smoked cigarettes had been declining. For the past three years, it has flattened, according to new numbers released Monday.There may be several reasons, but a recent boom in vaping is the most likely explanation, said Brian King of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.…
Lisa Schlein
Written By
Lisa Schlein