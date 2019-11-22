Silicon Valley & Technology

Amazon Sues Pentagon Over $10 Billion Contract Awarded to Microsoft

By VOA News
November 22, 2019 09:53 PM
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, July 27, 2018.
FILE - President Donald Trump, from left, and Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, listen as Jeff Bezos, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, speaks during an American Technology Council roundtable, June 19, 2017, at the White House.

Amazon has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Defense Department.

The complaint, filed Friday in a federal U.S. court, challenges the Pentagon's decision to award a $10 billion computing contract to Microsoft.

Amazon had been widely expected to receive the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract for the digital modernization of the Pentagon.

In August, however, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly questioned whether Amazon should be awarded the contract.

Jeff Bezos is the CEO of Amazon. He is also the owner of The Washington Post which has been critical of Trump and his administration.

Trump has called The Post part of the "fake news media."

Amazon has previously said that politics got in the way of a fair contracting process.

Last week, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the contract was awarded fairly and without any bias after Amazon announced its intention to challenge Microsoft receiving the contract.

 

