Google Plans to Invest $10 Billion in India

Google announced it will invest $10 billion in India in an effort to make the internet more "affordable and useful" to the more than one billion people living there.

"This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement Monday.

The money, to be spent through a new Google for India Digitization Fund over the next five to seven years, will invest in India's technology sector.

FILE - Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during a visit to El Centro College in Dallas, Oct. 3, 2019.

"We'll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments," said Pichai.

This new investment represents Google's biggest commitment to India yet.

These investments focus on increasing access to the internet throughout India, as well as aiding businesses with the transition to online operations.

Much of this will be accomplished through a focus on using apps and new software platforms.

Google aims to use this move to enlarge internet access beyond English and into more local languages throughout India.

Google also hopes to use its investments for the public good, working to improve areas as broad as education, agriculture and health.

"As we make these investments we look forward to working alongside Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and the Indian government, as well as Indian businesses of all sizes to realize a shared vision for a Digital India," Pichai said. "Our goal is to ensure that India not only benefits from the next wave of innovation but leads it."

