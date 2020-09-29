TikTok Launches US Election Guide

Chinese-owned video sharing platform TikTok says it is creating a guide "to protect against misinformation" during the 2020 U.S. elections.

In a blog post Tuesday, the company said its guide would connect "100 million Americans with trusted information about the elections from the National Association of Secretaries of State, BallotReady, SignVote, and more."

"Our elections guide is built with user privacy in mind, so a user must visit the website for a state or a non-profit for anything that involves sharing their information, including registering to vote," Michael Beckerman, TikTok's head of U.S. public policy, said in the blog post. "Interactions with this guide in our app have no bearing on future TikTok experiences, such as recommendations or ads."

The U.S. head office of TikTok is seen in Culver City, California, Sept. 15, 2020.

TikTok, which is especially popular with younger people, is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company.

TikTok has sought to alleviate U.S. concerns over privacy issues by forming a partnership with two U.S. companies, Oracle and WalMart. The deal has not been finalized, and there have been conflicting statements among the parties about how much of the new venture each company would own.

The Trump administration was moving forward to ban TikTok from app stores, but on Sunday, a judge blocked an order to prevent app stores from distributing it.

The judge gave lawyers for TikTok and the administration until Wednesday to meet and propose a schedule for further proceedings in the case.

