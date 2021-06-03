Silicon Valley & Technology

Twitter Announces New Premium Services 

By VOA News
June 03, 2021 05:11 PM
The login/sign up screen for a Twitter account is seen on a laptop computer Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Twitter announces a new premium service called Twitter Blue for users in Canada and Australia that allows paying users to adjust tweets and other features.

Called Twitter Blue, the service allows users to preview and modify a tweet up to 30 seconds before publishing it. Users can also bookmark and organize tweets, making them easier to find.

Twitter Blue will also format threads, or series of tweets, into a more readable format.

"We've heard from the people that use Twitter a lot, and we mean a lot, that we don't always build power features that meet their needs," two Twitter product managers, Sara Beykpour and Smita Mittal Gupta, wrote in a blog post about the new service.

Twitter Blue will cost $4.49 a month in Australian dollars and $3.49 in Canadian dollars.

Twitter says that more features are forthcoming and that users in other parts of the world will have access to Twitter Blue in the "near future." 

By
VOA News