Twitter Announces New Premium Services 

Twitter announced a new premium service for users in Canada and Australia that allows paying users to adjust tweets, among other features.

Called Twitter Blue, the service allows users to preview and modify a tweet up to 30 seconds before publishing it. Users can also bookmark and organize tweets, making them easier to find.

Twitter Blue will also format threads, or series of tweets, into a more readable format.

"We've heard from the people that use Twitter a lot, and we mean a lot, that we don't always build power features that meet their needs," two Twitter product managers, Sara Beykpour and Smita Mittal Gupta, wrote in a blog post about the new service.

Twitter Blue will cost $4.49 a month in Australian dollars and $3.49 in Canadian dollars.

Twitter says that more features are forthcoming and that users in other parts of the world will have access to Twitter Blue in the "near future."