Twitter Prohibits Dehumanizing Posts Targeting Race, Ethnicity

By VOA News
December 03, 2020 04:55 AM
Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 10/14/20 A view of the Twitter logo outside their New York City headquarters in…
FILE - People wearing face masks during the coronavirus pandemic walk by the Twitter logo outside the New York City headquarters in Manhattan, Oct. 14, 2020.

Twitter has enacted stricter content rules, adding to its list of prohibited conduct any language that “dehumanizes people on the basis of race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

The social media company announced the update to its policy on Wednesday.

Twitter said it would remove any offending posts that users report and would also work to detect content that violates its policies. Violators could have their accounts suspended.

"Research shows that dehumanizing speech can lead to real-world harm, and we want to ensure that more people — globally — are protected,” the company said.

The new rules are Twitter’s latest attempt to respond to abusive posters on its platform. In March, it prohibited tweets targeting people based on age, disability or disease, and in 2019 banned posts targeting a person’s religion or caste.

