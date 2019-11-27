Bomb Blast Kills 15 Afghan Civilians

ISLAMABAD - A roadside bomb in northern Afghanistan demolished a civilian vehicle Wednesday evening, killing least 15 civilians and injuring two others.

An Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman accused Taliban insurgents of planting the bomb in troubled Kunduz province.

Provincial officials said the victims, including women and children, were on their way to attend a wedding party in the Imam Sahib district, the scene of heavy fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban.

Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the Afghan war that entered its 19th year last month.

The United Nations has documented around 2,600 Afghan civilian deaths in the first nine months of 2019, with 5,600 wounded.