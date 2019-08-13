South & Central Asia

Ex-Kyrgyzstan President Charged with Murder, Plotting Coup

By VOA News
August 13, 2019 06:22 AM
FILE - Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was stripped of legal immunity after a parliamentary vote, and his supporters attend a meeting with journalists in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 27, 2019.
FILE - Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was stripped of legal immunity after a parliamentary vote, and his supporters attend a meeting with journalists in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 27, 2019.

Almazbek Atambayev, Kyrgyzstan's former president, has been charged with plotting to overthrow the government and murder.

Authorities arrested Atambayev during a raid on his house last Thursday after an attempt to take him into custody a day earlier turned violent when his supporters clashed with police, leaving a security officer dead.  Atambayev had been wanted for questioning over a corruption case.

Atambayev's arrest could escalate a lingering feud with his hand-picked successor, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, which could plunge the Central Asian country and ex-Soviet republic into a political crisis.  Atambayev served as Kyrgyzstan's president between 2011 and 2017.

 

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was stripped of legal immunity after a parliamentary vote, and his supporters attend a meeting with journalists in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 27, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Shots Fired as Special Forces Raid Former Kyrgyzstan Leader's Home
Reinforcements were reported coming to Koi-Tash to intensify efforts to take Almazbek Atambayev into custody; he faces corruption charges
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 07, 2019
People vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 15, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
Kyrgyzstan Votes in Tight Presidential Race
Kyrgyzstan began voting Sunday in a presidential election with no candidate expected to win outright, and observers predicting a close runoff between two pro-Russian candidates, one of whom is backed by the outgoing leader. The mainly Muslim nation of 6 million people is a close ally of Moscow and hosts a Russian military base, helping its former Soviet overlord project power across the region where China and the United States also vie for influence. In contrast…
A man lights candles arranged in a form of a cross at a symbolic memorial outside Sennaya subway station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 4, 2017.
Extremism Watch
Concerns Mount Over Kyrgyzstan Being Breeding Ground for Terrorists
Russia's subway bombing, carried out by a suspected Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, has again cast concerns on worldwide terrorism associated with the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan.Monday's attack in St. Petersburg follows terror incidents in recent years, like the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings — carried out by Chechens who grew up in Kyrgyzstan — and an Istanbul airport attack last June in which one suspect was Kyrgyz.Although Russian officials suspect that…
Default Author Profile
By Mehdi Jedinia
April 04, 2017
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

The Worth of a Girl