Ex-Kyrgyzstan President Charged with Murder, Plotting Coup

Almazbek Atambayev, Kyrgyzstan's former president, has been charged with plotting to overthrow the government and murder.

Authorities arrested Atambayev during a raid on his house last Thursday after an attempt to take him into custody a day earlier turned violent when his supporters clashed with police, leaving a security officer dead. Atambayev had been wanted for questioning over a corruption case.

Atambayev's arrest could escalate a lingering feud with his hand-picked successor, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, which could plunge the Central Asian country and ex-Soviet republic into a political crisis. Atambayev served as Kyrgyzstan's president between 2011 and 2017.