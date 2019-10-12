South & Central Asia

India to Ease Mobile Phone Shutdown in Kashmir

By Agence France-Presse
October 12, 2019 05:55 AM
FILE - People gather to make calls at a makeshift phone booth set up by Indian security forces outside a camp during a lockdown in Srinagar, Sept. 3, 2019.

SRINAGAR, INDIA - Most mobile phone connections in Kashmir will be restored, the Indian government said Saturday, after it imposed a shutdown of more than two months since ending the troubled region’s autonomy.

Indian government spokesman Rohit Kansal said the decision had been taken after a review of events in the restive Himalayan region.

“All post-paid mobile phones irrespective of the telecom service provider will stand restored and be functional from noon on Monday,” he told a press conference. He added that the measure would apply to all districts of Kashmir.

The New Delhi government ended Kashmir’s autonomy on August 5 and imposed the mobile phone and internet blackout as part of a huge security clampdown.

