South & Central Asia

India Evacuates Nationals From Wuhan, China

By Anjana Pasricha
February 01, 2020 07:19 AM
Indian Muslims wear masks and pray for the prevention of coronavirus during a special prayer after Friday prayers at a mosque in Ahmadabad, India, Jan. 31, 2020.
Indian Muslims wear masks and pray for the prevention of coronavirus during a special prayer after Friday prayers at a mosque in Ahmadabad, India, Jan. 31, 2020.

NEW DELHI - India has evacuated 324 of its nationals from Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, where hundreds of Indians are studying in universities.  

After landing in New Delhi Saturday they were taken to two quarantine facilities set up by the army, where they will be kept under observation for two weeks.  

India confirmed its first case of coronavirus Thursday in the southern state of Kerala, in a student who had returned from Wuhan. The focus in the world’s second most populous country now has turned to preparedness.  

More than 200 of the people who landed in New Delhi Saturday are students – over 20,000 Indians study in China, mostly in medical colleges.  

A second flight is scheduled to bring back more nationals from Wuhan and nearby areas that are under lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.  

Authorities have been screening all people arriving from China and Hong Kong at seven of India's major airports and have adopted quarantine procedures for anyone suspected of carrying the virus.  About 40 people have been put in isolation across eight states.   

Health experts have stressed that surveillance will be crucial to prevent its spread in the country’s crowded cities.  

"We are taking all precautions against it,” Health minister Harsh Vardhan said earlier this week.  

India on Friday also banned the export of personal protective clothing and masks amid a surge in demand from China.  

Two of the country’s major airlines have temporarily suspended most flights to China and authorities have asked Indians to “refrain” from traveling to the country.   

Besides India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also evacuating their citizens from China – Sri Lanka brought back 33 students on Saturday. Sri Lanka  reported its first case of the coronavirus in a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei Province.  

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency. The decision was announced after cases of human-to-human transmissions were confirmed outside China.

 

 

Related Stories

Dr. Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Office, right, briefs the media on Coronavirus in San Gabriel, Calif.,…
Science & Health
Q&A: How the Coronavirus Differs from the Flu and SARS
The coronavirus is more concerning than one, less concerning than the other
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sat, 02/01/2020 - 05:17
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus …
East Asia Pacific
New Tech Could Make Coronavirus Vaccine in Record Time
It took 20 months before a vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome, SARS, was ready for clinical trials
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sat, 02/01/2020 - 05:18
A gate is closed on a bridge over the Yalu River, on the Chinese side of the border with North Korea between the towns of Ji'an…
East Asia Pacific
Nations Choose Different Approaches to Combat Coronavirus Outbreak
A look at how countries around the globe are trying to halt the spread of the virus
Default Author Profile
By Megan Duzor
Sat, 02/01/2020 - 05:18
Default Author Profile
Written By
Anjana Pasricha

Child Marriage