South & Central Asia

India Rape-Murder Victim's Relatives to Get Guns and Guards

By AFP
December 09, 2019 11:51 AM
Women hold placards and shout slogans during a protest in solidarity with rape victims and to oppose violence against women in…
Women hold placards and shout slogans during a protest in solidarity with rape victims and to oppose violence against women in Mumbai, India December 8, 2019.

LUCKNOW, INDIA, - Indian police on Monday deployed round-the-clock protection and promised a weapons licence to the family of an alleged rape victim who died after being set on fire on the way to testify in court.

The woman told police in her dying testimony that two of her alleged rapists repeatedly pushed her to withdraw the court case before attacking her last week with three other men in Uttar Pradesh state.

"We have deputed personal security officers for the brother and sister of the victim, apart from deploying police force in the village," Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district police chief Vikrant Vir told AFP.

The family's request for an arms license would be given priority processing, Vir added.

All five men have been arrested and charged with murder, with two of them still facing rape charges.

The special provisions for the 23-year-old's brother and sister came as public anger grows about perceived police inaction in preventing and pursuing sexual assault cases across the country.

India has long battled a high number of violent crimes against women, particularly sexual assault, with more than 33,000 rapes reported in 2017.

Victims and their families often complain of harassment from alleged perpetrators demanding that they withdraw their cases or agree to out-of-court settlements as court action drag on for years.

The conviction rate in rape cases is 32 percent.

The brutal death of the young woman, whose name was not released for legal reasons, was the latest in a string of cases in which alleged sexual attack victims have been murdered.

Last week police shot dead four men accused of raping and murdering a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in the southern city of Hyderabad.

Her killing, in late November, sparked nationwide protests before the suspects were killed by police officers in what they claimed was a "shootout" during a re-enactment of the alleged attack.

The state government has established a special investigations team to probe the men's deaths.

Related Stories

Uber's General Manager for Delhi region Gagan Bhatia speaks to the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Barkha Singh after being summoned by the commission in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014.
East Asia Pacific
Uber Seeks Dismissal of Suit in Alleged India Rape
Uber asked a U.S. court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an alleged rape victim in India's capital, saying the ride-sharing company could not be held legally responsible for the driver's acts. The passenger, who reported being raped and beaten after hailing a ride with the Uber driver in Delhi in early December, sued the online car service in a U.S. federal court in January, claiming the company failed to maintain basic safety procedures. In a filing late…
Photo posted on Twitter of Raj Sheyte's fashion shoot evoking India rape scene.
East Asia Pacific
Parents of India Rape Victim Decry Fashion Shoot that Evokes Attack
Mumbai photographer Raj Shetye says he was merely trying to depict the plight of Indian women and denied attempting to depict the exact scene of the gang rape
AFP logo
Written By
AFP

Child Marriage