South & Central Asia

Indian Government Rejects US Commission Report

By Anjana Pasricha
April 29, 2020 03:13 AM
Indian policemen detain Kashmiri Shiite Muslims as they shout pro-freedom slogans after they made an attempt at a religious procession during restrictions in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sept. 8, 2019.
Indian policemen detain Kashmiri Shiite Muslims as they shout pro-freedom slogans after they made an attempt at a religious procession during restrictions in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sept. 8, 2019.

India has rejected the findings of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom’s annual report, calling the commission’s findings “biased and tendentious.” 

In its annual report released Tuesday, the USCIRF proposed designating India as a “country of particular concern,” saying that religious freedom conditions in India experienced a drastic turn downward in 2019. It recommended that India should be placed on a blacklist of countries with uniquely poor records on protecting freedom of worship. 

In a sharp statement, the foreign ministry said the commission’s comments are not new.  But it added the recent assessment, which it characterized as a “misrepresentation,” has “reached new levels.”  

“We regard the USCIRF as an organization of particular concern and will treat it accordingly,” the foreign ministry said. 

In an apparent reference to dissent expressed by two of the nine members of the USCIRF over the proposal, the Indian statement noted the Commission has not been able to “carry its own commissioners in its endeavors.”  

The U.S congress created USCIRF in 1998 to make policy recommendations about global religious freedom.  

India’s rejection of the Commission’s views is not new – for more than a decade, it has denied visas to members of the USCIRF.  

Related Stories

Indian women participate in a women-led protest against a new citizenship law in Bangalore, India, Sunday, March 8, 2020. The…
South & Central Asia
Religious Freedom Watchdog Pitches Adding India to Blacklist
President Donald Trump declined to criticize the citizenship measure during his February visit to India
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 13:42
Anjana Pasricha
Written By
Anjana Pasricha

Child Marriage