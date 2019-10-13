South & Central Asia

Indian Officials Arrest VOA & RFA Freelancers

By VOANews
October 13, 2019 09:13 AM
Policemen stand guard as the motorcade of Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives outside the airport in Chennai, India, Saturday,…
FILE - Policemen stand guard as the motorcade of Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives outside the airport in Chennai, India, Oct. 12, 2019.

Indian police and intelligence agencies detained a freelancer for the Voice of America's Tibetan service as he arrived in Chennai Friday (October 11) to cover the informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A freelancer for Radio Free Asia's Tibetan service was also detained.  Both VOA and RFA are part of the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

Cyaltsen Choedak for VOA and Pema Ngudup for RFA, were held for more than 40 hours, first at the Chennai railway station, then at a police station and finally at two guesthouses before they were released.

 

Related Stories

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and China's President Xi Jinping pose for a photo during their meeting in Mamallapuram, on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Oct. 12, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Xi and Modi Meet, Focus on Trade, Border
: The Asian giants sidestepped differences and greed to tackle a huge trade deficit that has been troubling India
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Sat, 10/12/2019 - 09:18
China's President Xi Jinping, left, shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to Arjuna's Penance, in Mamallapuram on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Oct. 11, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Modi, Xi Hold Informal Summit as Fresh Strains Cloud Ties
China has reiterated strong diplomatic backing for India’s archrival, Pakistan, on the issue of Kashmir
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 09:03
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews

The Worth of a Girl