Kazakhstan Military Plane Crashes; 4 Killed

At least four people were killed Saturday in a military plane crash in Kazakhstan, the government said.



The An-26 military transport plane crashed as it was landing in foggy conditions at the airport in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, the country's Emergencies Ministry said.



After departing the capital of Nur-Sultan, officials at the airport in Almaty said communication with the Soviet-made Antonov aircraft was lost “during the landing approach,” and they added that it crashed at the end of the runway.



The plane belonged to the Central Asian country’s border guard agency that is part of the National Security Committee, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.



Six crew members were aboard the plane, with no passengers.



There was no immediate comment on the possible cause of the crash.

