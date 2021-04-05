South & Central Asia

At Least 25 Dead After Ferry Sinks in Bangladesh

April 05, 2021 04:57 PM
The ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River is pulled out from the river with a crane, during rescue operations in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021.

Emergency crews recovered at least 25 bodies Monday following the sinking of a passenger ferry in Bangladesh. 

"Most of the bodies were found inside the sunken boat after it was dragged to the bank," said Mustain Billah, Narayanganj district administrator. 

Map of Narayanganj Bangladesh

The double-decker ferry, carrying more than 50 passengers, was hit by a cargo vessel and immediately sank in the Shitalakshya River, near the capital, Dhaka. 

The boat was full of people rushing to leave the city following the announcement of a weeklong nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to handle the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. 

On Sunday, Bangladesh reported a record daily jump of 7,087 coronavirus infections, bringing its total to 644,439 with 9,318 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

People rely on ferries for transportation in Bangladesh, a low-lying nation with hundreds of rivers. Accidents are common because of overcrowding and poor maintenance and safety standards. 
 

