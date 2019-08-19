South & Central Asia

Modi Tells Trump Hopeful India, US Will Meet Soon to Discuss Trade

By Reuters
August 19, 2019 08:25 PM
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media on the opening day of the parliament session in New Delhi, India, June 17, 2019.
NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told U.S. President Donald Trump that he is hopeful that representatives from the two countries will meet again soon to discuss trade issues, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Modi expressed hope that India's commerce minister and the U.S. trade representative would meet soon to discuss bilateral trade prospects, the government said.

Washington confirmed the leaders had spoken on Monday.

"The two leaders further discussed how they will continue to strengthen United States-India economic ties through increased trade, and they look forward to meeting again soon," the White House said.

U.S. and Indian trade negotiators ended talks in July without making major progress on a range of disputes over tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by both sides that are straining bilateral ties, officials have told Reuters.

The two sides had resumed trade talks after Trump and Modi met on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in June and agreed to seek to deepen the two countries' relationship.

Trump also stressed the need to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said. India and Pakistan, neighbors and nuclear rivals, are embroiled in fresh tensions over Kashmir and Jammu.

