Modi Tells UN India Launching Campaign to Stamp Out Single-Use Plastic

By Reuters
September 27, 2019 10:54 AM
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, Sept. 27, 2019.
UNITED NATIONS - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations on Friday that India was launching a campaign to stamp out the use of single-use plastics.

"Even as I am addressing you today, a very large campaign is being started across the entire country to make India free of single-use plastic," Modi, who wants to scrap such plastics by 2022, told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.

Officials told Reuters last month that India is set to impose a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups and straws on Oct. 2.

 

