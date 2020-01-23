South & Central Asia

Pakistan Begins Screening Travelers From China for Coronavirus

By Ayaz Gul
January 23, 2020 06:03 AM
Passengers arriving from China Thursday morning at the Lahore airport were being screened for the coronavirus. (Courtesy Pakistan Health Ministry)
Passengers arriving from China Thursday morning at the Lahore airport were being screened for the coronavirus. (Courtesy Pakistan Health Ministry)

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan announced Thursday airport authorities have begun screening travelers from neighboring China for signs of the coronavirus.

China’s recent billions of dollars of investments in infrastructure development projects in Pakistan has led to a spike in the number of people traveling between the two countries, including thousands of Chinese workers.

Pakistani officials said more than 40 direct or indirect flights from China land every week at three main airports, including Karachi, the country’s largest city, Lahore and the national capital of Islamabad.

“These points of entry are being closely monitored in line with international health regulations,” Pakistani State Minister of Health Zafar Mirza said in a statement.

No cases reported yet

However, he noted, Pakistan has so far not reported any case of the coronavirus, which seems to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“Major hospitals in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad are also being linked with surveillance systems on airports, seaports and ground crossings,” Mirza told the state-run broadcaster. 

He said emergency measures are being put in place in coordination with the Chinese embassy in Islamabad to make sure that a large number of Chinese workers, who recently went to their homeland in connection with their New Year’s celebrations, are strictly screened when they return back.

WHO has confirmed nearly 500 cases, including nearly 20 deaths, all are said to be in or from China.

The Pakistani government, Mirza said, was in constant touch with Chinese counterparts and the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure strengthened national surveillance and quarantine systems.

Passengers arriving Thursday from China to the Lahore airport were being screened for the coronavirus responsible for nearly 20 deaths in China. (Courtesy Pakistan Health Ministry)

Wuhan quarantine

Chinese officials cordoned off Wuhan starting Thursday in their bid to limit the spread of the disease nationally and internationally. Public transport in the city of 11 million people has been suspended, airports and train stations temporarily shut, and residents instructed not to exit Wuhan unless there are “special reasons.”

International health experts are scrambling to contain the disease, but the virus is new and not much is known about it.

The disease is mainly transmitted from animals to humans, but scientists have ascertained that there is limited human-to-human transmission. Health experts are warning people to avoid coming in close contact with people suspected of carrying the virus.

Related Stories

In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, photo, Chinese tourists take in the sight from a viewing platform overlooking the caldera of Mount Paektu near Samjiyon in North Korea.
East Asia Pacific
Virus-Related Tourism Ban Could Hurt North Korea’s Economy
North Korea, hit by sanctions, has increasingly relied on Chinese tourists
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 02:43
Staff move bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some infected with a new virus…
Science & Health
Coronavirus Deaths Rise as Health Agencies Try to Curb Its Spread
Not much is known about the new coronavirus that’s spreading to countries outside China, but public health officials are scrambling to contain it
Default Author Profile
By Carol Pearson
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 22:26
People travelling for the Lunar New Year wear protective masks as they head to the departure area at the Beijing Capital…
Science & Health
What We Know So Far About New China Virus
Many countries have stepped up screening of passengers from Wuhan, the Chinese city identified as the epicenter, and the WHO has called an emergency meeting
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 17:24
Health Officials in hazmat suits check body temperatures of passengers arriving from the city of Wuhan Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020…
Science & Health
Chinese City Stops Outbound Flights, Trains From Wuhan to Fight Virus
Chinese state media say the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as the country battles the spread of a new virus that has sickened hundreds and killed 17
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 16:13
Ayaz Gul
Written By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage