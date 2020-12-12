South & Central Asia

Pakistan Decides Against New Coal-fired Power

By Ayaz Gul
December 12, 2020 07:19 PM
Smoke rises from the smoke stacks of asphalt and brick factories burning coal, old shoes and oil extracted from tyre rubber and…
FILE - Smoke rises from the smokestacks of asphalt and brick factories burning coal, old shoes and oil extracted from tire rubber and plastic in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 9, 2017.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Saturday that his country would have no new coal-fired power generation as part of its contribution in global efforts against climate change.

Khan gave details of the substantial undertaking while addressing the international Climate Ambition Summit 2020, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations, United Kingdom, France, Chile and Italy hosted the event, bringing world leaders together to press for greater efforts in curbing global warming.

“We have decided we will not have any more power based on coal,” Khan told the summit. “We have already scrapped two coal power projects, which were supposed to produce 2,600 megawatts of energy, and replaced it by hydroelectricity."

By 2030, Khan said, 60% of all energy produced in Pakistan will be clean and obtained through renewable resources, while 30% of all vehicles will run on electricity.

The prime minister said that while Pakistan accounts for less than 1% of global carbon emissions, it is the "fifth most vulnerable" to effects of climate change, citing data from the 2019 Global Climate Risk Index report.

“I assure you that Pakistan will be doing its best to make its contribution to mitigate the effects of climate change,” Khan said.

Cargo trains carrying shipping containers and coal dust, crossing under a bridge with the backdrop of City Station, built in…
FILE - Cargo trains carrying shipping containers and coal dust cross under a bridge with the backdrop of City Station, built in the British Raj era, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sept. 24, 2018.

Pakistan had just one coal-fired power plant until 2016. China has since invested billions of dollars in the South Asian nation, installing at least nine coal-based power plants with more under construction.

Official data show Pakistan’s coal-based power generation surged to 57% through fiscal 2020, which ended in June, thanks to Beijing’s investments under its Belt and Road Initiative. The collaboration helped Islamabad overcome years of power shortages in the country.

Khan’s government, which took power more than two years ago, has also undertaken a countrywide reforestation campaign to plant more than 3 billion trees by mid-2023 to mitigate the effects of climate change. The massive program, dubbed the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, went into effect last year, and officials say it has planted more than 500 million saplings across Pakistan.

Addressing the summit, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to declare a “state of climate emergency” in their respective countries. "If we don't change course, we may be headed for a catastrophic temperature rise of more than 3.0 degrees this century," he warned.

The summit marked five years since the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change, which seeks to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared with pre-industrial levels.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, file photograph, pollution obscures the skyline of downtown as the sun rises over…
Science & Health
As 5-Year Anniversary of Paris Climate Agreement Nears, Biden Pledges Bold Initiatives 
The US’s reintroduction to the pact is only worthwhile if China wages a war on emissions 
Default Author Profile
By McKenzie Beard
Sat, 12/12/2020 - 06:08 AM
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks in the parliament on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Wellington.
East Asia Pacific
New Zealand Declares Climate Emergency 
Parliament approves measure promising carbon neutrality by 2025 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 11:44 AM
Environmental activist and campaigner Mya-Rose Craig, 18, holds a cardboard sign reading "youth strike for climate" as she sits on the ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle.
Europe
'We Know What Needs to Be Done': Young 'Mock COP' Delegates Deliver Climate Vision
World leaders should commit to a climate-smart recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, recognize a new human right to a healthy environment and make the deliberate destruction of nature a crime, youth climate activists urge
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 05:02 PM
John Kerry, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's special presidential envoy for climate appointee, speaks
2020 USA Votes
Environmentalists Cheer First-Ever US Climate Envoy
Former secretary of state John Kerry was instrumental in negotiating Paris accord
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 06:48 AM
Ayaz Gul
By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage