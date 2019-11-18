South & Central Asia

Rajapaksa Sworn In As Sri Lanka's New President

By VOA News
November 18, 2019 05:28 AM
Sri Lanka's newly elected president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, center, greets people as he leaves after the swearing in ceremony held…
Sri Lanka's newly elected president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, center, greets people as he leaves after the swearing in ceremony held at the 140 B.C Ruwanweli Seya Buddhist temple in ancient kingdom of Anuradhapura in north central Sri Lanka, Nov. 18, 2019.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president.  

In his inaugural address Monday at the Ruwanwell Seya Buddhist Temple in the north-central region,  Rajapaksa urged the minority Tamil and Muslim communities who voted against him to work with him.

Both communities had expressed their concern during the presidential campaign about a victory for Rajapaksa, a hardline former defense official under his older brother, ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The newly-installed president pledged in his address Monday that national security would be a major priority of his administration.  Sri Lanka was rocked by the deadly Islamic State-inspired suicide bomb attacks on Easter that killed 269 people.  

The new leader, who is 70, oversaw the military defeat of the Tamil separatists 10 years ago.

Rajapaksa's opponent in Saturday's vote was Sajith Premadasa, the 52-year-old son of assassinated ex-president Ranasinghe Premadasa. 

Related Stories

Sri Lanka's former Defense Secretary and presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, center, leaves a polling station after…
South & Central Asia
Former Sri Lanka Defense Chief Set to Become President
Gotabaya Rajapaksa's main rival conceded defeat Sunday in an election that came months after bombings by Islamist militants threw the country into turmoil
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 11/17/2019 - 01:23
Sri Lankans queue to cast their votes as a police officer stands guard at a polling station during the presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 16, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Muslim Voters Attacked as Sri Lanka Elects President
Sri Lanka’s seventh presidential election is dominated by worries over national security after last Easter’s deadly Islamic State-inspired suicide bomb attacks that killed 269 people
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/16/2019 - 03:48
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage