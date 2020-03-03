South & Central Asia

Rohingya Refugee Crisis Has Bangladesh, UN Calling for Help

By Lisa Schlein
March 03, 2020 02:00 PM
Rohingya refugees wait in an area following a boat capsizing accident, in Teknaf on February 11, 2020. - At least 14 people…
FILE - Rohingya refugees wait in an area following a boat capsizing accident, in Teknaf, Febr. 11, 2020.

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee and migration agencies are jointly appealing for $877 million to aid 855,000 Rohingya refugees, most of whom fled violence and persecution from Myanmar three years ago, and more than 444,000 vulnerable Bangladeshis hosting them.

More than half of the money will provide vital services, including food, shelter, clean water and sanitation.  The rest of the appeal will be used for health, protection, education, site management, energy and environmental needs.

Shahriar Alam of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says his government has welcomed this large exiled population within its midst.  But he acknowledges their presence poses challenges and that the solution to the plight of the Rohingya refugees is repatriation to Myanmar when that becomes possible.  

But this is unlikely to happen, he says, without the vigorous support of the International community.

“We expect that U.N. member countries to do more and work closely and do everything possible to put pressure on Myanmar to take their citizenship back in a manner, a repatriation that is safe, voluntary, and dignified,” Alam said.   

UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi agrees that Bangladesh deserves support for hosting nearly one million Rohingya.  He laments the short attention span of the media and the international community who quickly move from one crisis to another.  

As a consequence, he says the Rohingya have become largely forgotten.  He agrees with the Government of Bangladesh that the solution continues to be in Myanmar.

“The problem is that things that need to be done there to create conditions for refugees to return from Bangladesh into Myanmar are too slow or not happening yet--freedom of movement, return of internally displaced people that are in camps in Rakhine State,” Grandi said.  

Grandi says those who return should be granted housing, land, and property rights and be given the education and training they need to be able to work.  But the most fundamental step of all, he says, is for the Rohingya to be given a path to citizenship.  

The Rohingya who have lived in Myanmar for generations were stripped of their citizenship in 1982.

 

Related Stories

Tun Khin, President of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK, reacts outside the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 23, 2020, after the court ordered Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya.
East Asia Pacific
Rohingya Activist Urges US to Ramp Up Pressure on Myanmar
Leader of UK-based Rohingya rights group sees international momentum to aid his people
Default Author Profile
By Mohammad Hussain
Sun, 03/01/2020 - 15:04
Displaced Rohingya are seen in a fenced-in camp during a government-organized media tour to a no-man's land between Myanmar and Bangladesh, near Taungpyolatyar village, Maung Daw, northern Rakhine State, Myanmar, June 29, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
UN: Myanmar's Rohingya Subject to Increased Prejudice, Violence
World body’s rights chief Michele Bachelet says laws and policies promoting discrimination and exclusion against religious and ethnic minorities in Myanmar are deep-seated
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 12:10
FILE PHOTO: A child reads a book in a makeshift school run by Rohingya teachers in Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar,…
Extremism Watch
Informal Education Brings Hope to Rohingya Refugee Children in Bangladesh
About 350 Rohingya children are currently enrolled at Kutupalong Primary School, which provides basic informal education from preprimary through fifth grade
Default Author Profile
By Tahira Kibria
Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:27
Coast guards escort Rohingya refugees following a boat capsizing accident, in Teknaf on February 11, 2020. - At least 15 people…
East Asia Pacific
At Least 15 Rohingya Muslims Killed as Boat Sinks Off Coast of Bangladesh
More than 100 Rohingyas packed aboard overcrowded boat as they attempted to flee refugee camps in Bangladesh, where over 700,000 have been living since fleeing Myanmar military crackdown in 2017
Default Author Profile
By Hai Do
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 15:18
Lisa Schlein
Written By
Lisa Schlein

Child Marriage