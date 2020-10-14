South & Central Asia

In Southern India, Record Rains Kill 15

By Associated Press
October 14, 2020 11:46 AM
People wade past floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, India, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Record rains and heavy…
People wade past floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, in the Indian state of Telangana, where record rains and heavy flooding collapsed houses and killed more than a dozen people, Oct. 14, 2020.

HYDERABAD, INDIA - Record rains and heavy flooding in the southern Indian state of Telangana collapsed houses and killed at least 15 people, police said Wednesday.

Four other people were injured in Hyderabad, the state's capital, when a house's boundary wall fell on a neighboring house, which collapsed with the impact, police officer Gaja Bhopal Rao said.

The first house to collapse in Hyderabad was in a hilly area of the city where the soil was loosened by more than 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) of rain in the past 24 hours, said Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. That left eight people dead.

Five other people were killed in two other house collapses in the city, Kumar said. Two other people were swept away by flood waters elsewhere in the state.

The rain washed away part of the highway linking the city to the airport.
 
Thirty cars and trucks were washed away when a lake in the city overflowed, district administrator Amoy Kumar said.

The heavy rain in Hyderabad, caused by a deep depression in Bay of Bengal, broke a record set 20 years ago. It caused flooding in low lying areas of the city, where authorities used boats to evacuate people.

More than 9.6 million people across South Asia have been affected by severe floods this year, with hundreds of thousands struggling to get food and medicine.

About 550 people have died in India, Bangladesh and Nepal, while millions have been displaced from their homes since the flooding began in June.

Related Stories

Death Toll Rises in Northern India Floods
00:02:13
South & Central Asia
Death Toll Rises in Northern India Floods
More than 100 people have died in just the past week as floods caused by heavy monsoon rains inundated parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh states in northern India. Hundreds have died since the monsoon season started in June. Power outages, disrupted transportation and shortages of clean water added to the misery of the affected population. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.
Zlatica Hoke
By Zlatica Hoke
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 01:48 AM
FILE - An aerial view shows villagers using boats to cross a flooded Ganges river, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Aug. 21, 2019.
South & Central Asia
At Least 44 Killed in North India Floods
Thousands moved to relief camps because of flooding caused by torrential rains in Uttar Pradesh state, officials say
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 09/28/2019 - 08:07 AM
In this aerial photo inundated houses are seen in Sunamgong on July 14, 2020. - Almost four million people have been hit by…
East Asia Pacific
More Than One Million People Stranded by Flooding in Bangladesh
Forecasters say this year's monsoon season is bringing the worst flooding in a decade
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 03:45 PM
Map of Annapurna base camp, Nepal
South & Central Asia
Landslides in Nepal Kill 12 People, at Least 21 Missing
Both landslides struck the villages before dawn and people could not escape to safety, rescuers said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 09/13/2020 - 02:11 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage