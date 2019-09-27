Sri Lanka Returns to Pakistan for Cricket After 10-Year Absence

Sri Lanka's cricket team begins play in Lahore Friday, the first time since 2009 that a foreign team will undertake a two-week tour of Pakistan.

Security is extremely tight for the match, and the Sri Lanka team is basically confined to their hotel except for practices and matches.

Sri Lanka's team bus was attacked in Lahore as it arrived for a match ten years ago. The ambush killed eight people and injured several players.

Since then Pakistan's team has toured other countries, but few international matches have been played in the country.

A number of Sri Lanka's top players withdrew from the tour because of lingering security concerns.