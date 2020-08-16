South & Central Asia

US Asks Afghans to Swiftly Begin Peace Talks to Deter Spoilers  

By Ayaz Gul
August 16, 2020 11:33 AM
U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad speaks during a debate at Tolo TV channel in Kabul, Afghanistan April 28,…
FILE - U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad speaks during a debate at Tolo TV channel in Kabul, Apr. 28, 2019.

ISLAMABAD - The United States has called on Afghanistan’s warring sides to start negotiations without further delay to deter "those who seek to disrupt the peace process."  
 
U.S. special envoy to the war-torn country Zalmay issued the call in response to Friday's attempt on the life of a prominent female member of the Afghan national team designated to negotiate peace with the Taliban insurgency. 
 
“We condemn the attempt on @FawziaKoofi77's life...; a cowardly and criminal act by those who seek to delay and disrupt the #AfghanPeaceProcess," Khalilzad said in a series of tweets.  

Afghan officials said Fawzia Koofi, a 45-year-old former parliamentarian and advocate of women’s rights, was returning to Kabul from northern Parwan province Friday evening when unknown gunmen attacked her vehicle near the capital city. She escaped without serious injury.   

Afghan politician Fawzia Koofi, seen in this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, survived an assassination attempt, Afghan officials said, Aug. 15, 2020.

No one has claimed responsibility for what senior Afghan officials denounced as an assassination attempt on Koofi. The Taliban denied involvement in the attack, fueling suspicions militants linked to the Islamic State group could be behind it. 
 
“I call on all sides who seek peace to not only condemn the attack but to accelerate the peace process and start intra-Afghan negotiations ASAP [as soon as possible],” Khalilzad stressed.  
 
The negotiations, known as intra-Afghan talks, are a product of a deal the U.S. sealed with the Taliban in February to extricate American troops from the nearly 19-year Afghan war. 
 
A series of high-profile unclaimed deadly attacks in and round Kabul in recent weeks have targeted religious leaders, human rights defenders and legal experts associated with the U.S.-brokered peace process, prompting concerns anti-peace forces are trying to derail the Afghan talks.  
 
Critics say that despite its public pledges to investigate and expose perpetrators of these attacks, the Ghani government has not reported any progress so far. 
 
Khalilzad, who negotiated and signed the pact with the Taliban, has since repeatedly urged Afghan rivals to promptly launch the long-hoped-for direct talks, warning “spoilers”, including Islamic State militants, could try to disrupt the peace effort.  
 
But the peace talks are linked to the completion of a controversy-marred prisoner swap between the Taliban and the Afghan government.  
 
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) after a meeting with Qatar-based Taliban leaders on Saturday indicated that peace talks may take place this week.  
 
"UNAMA officials met the Taliban Political Commission in Doha today, expressing support for direct intra-Afghan talks starting this week. Reduced violence is required to improve atmosphere for negotiations,” said the mission in a post-meeting tweet.  
 
On Friday, Kabul released the first 80 of a last group of 400 “hard-core” Taliban prisoners to move a step closer towards the intra-Afghan negotiations expected to take place in Doha, Qatar, where the U.S.-Taliban deal was inked. The insurgents maintain their political office in Doha.  
 
The months-long prisoner swap has seen the release of up to 4,700 insurgents by Kabul from a Taliban list of 5,000 inmates. In return, the militants have freed 1,000 government security personnel as stipulated in the deal with the U.S.  

Taliban prisoners are checked with documents as they are released from Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2020.

The move, however, has prompted France to ask the Afghan government not to proceed with the release of several Taliban inmates convicted of killing French soldiers and citizens in Afghanistan.  
 
“France is particularly concerned by the presence, among the individuals liable to be released, of several terrorists convicted of killing French citizens in Afghanistan," the French foreign ministry said on Saturday.  
 
“It firmly opposes the liberation of individuals convicted of crimes against French nationals, in particular soldiers and humanitarian workers,” it said.  
 
Australia also has made a similar demand earlier this month.  
 
The Taliban has rejected allegations against its remaining prisoners and denounced recent public remarks by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that the detainees are a threat to both Afghanistan and international community.  
 
“Such irresponsible remarks on the verge of intra-Afghan negotiations show that the Kabul administration is still trying to create hurdles for the peace process and seeks to arouse global emotions through propaganda,” the insurgent group said in a statement on Saturday. 

Related Stories

Taliban prisoners are checked with documents as they are released from Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan.
South & Central Asia
Afghanistan Begins Releasing Remaining 400 Taliban Prisoners
But Afghan President Ashraf Ghani warns that last 400 Taliban prisoners present a 'danger' to the world
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 09:22
FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a briefing on counternarcotics operations…
USA
Esper: ‘Less Than 5,000’ US Troops in Afghanistan by End of November
Esper announces drawdown plan in Fox interview
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/09/2020 - 01:46
U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) Base in Logar province, Afghanistan August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
South & Central Asia
US Troop Size in Afghanistan Will Reduce to 4,000  'Very Soon', Trump Says  
Taliban officials say their deputy leader discussed the state of Afghan peace process with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday 
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 08:52
Armed militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) pose for photographs next to a captured armored vehicle in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Landikotal on November 10, 2008, after they hijacked supply trucks bound for Afghanistan.
South & Central Asia
UN: Thousands of Anti-Pakistan Militants in Afghanistan 
A report estimated the membership of the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan at 2,200 and while its leadership has been depleted it still counts among its leaders a Syrian national Abu Said Mohammad al-Khorasani   
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 07/26/2020 - 09:27
Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad attends the inauguration ceremony for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the…
South & Central Asia
US Sends Envoy to Press for Peace Talks in Afghanistan
Zalmay Khalilzad plans to press for a deal on prisoner exchanges and a reduction in violence
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 19:19
Ayaz Gul
By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage