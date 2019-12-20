Student Union

Employees Rank Best Companies for Work

By VOA Student Union
December 20, 2019 11:25 PM
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a Glassdoor Pay Equality Roundtable in New York, April 12,…
On April 12, 2016, U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a Glassdoor Pay Equality Roundtable in New York, April 12, 2016.

Big tech companies like Google, Facebook and LinkedIn have dropped from the Top 10 favorites, a recent worker satisfaction survey shows.

Glassdoor, a popular online job and recruiting site, compiled reviews from anonymous employee grades about workplaces and found Hubspot in Cambridge, Massachusetts, ranked No. 1 in employee satisfaction. 

Hubspot is a software developer for marketing sales founded in 2006, the year after co-founder Brian Halligan graduated from the MIT Sloane School of Management. Halligan, who graduated from the University of Vermont in 1990, was also voted a top CEO by employers in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. 

HubSpot Co-founder and CEO, Brian Halligan, has been consistently voted a top boss.

An employee who self-described as a learning designer in Arlington, Virginia, reviewed Hubspot as "Absolutely Incredible — I'm never leaving!"

"It's such a flexible work environment that it may be a huge shock to someone coming from the outside or from a very structured and disciplined background," wrote the reviewer, who listed this aspect as what might be a negative for some employees. "This does not mean there is no structure or discipline. On the contrary, there's structure with purpose."

Subsequent companies are not all Silicon Valley tech companies whose products are well-known with consumers. In-N-Out Burger in Irvine, California, ranked No. 4; Southwest Airlines in Dallas, Texas, No. 10; and Trader Joe's in Monrovia, California, was No. 14.

No. 5 Sammons Financial Group is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sammons CEO is Esfand Dinshaw, who graduated from Drake University. 

A business adviser at Sammons called it "a caring company."

"The company truly cares about the team members. … Leaders listen to input from team members and make changes, when possible. Excellent benefits. Recognition for good performance," the adviser said.

The cons?

"The only ‘con’ I can think of is dealing with some legacy technology," the person said.

In the Top 100, Discount Tire in Scottsdale, Arizona, ranked 37; Costco in Issaquah, Washington, ranked 55; John Deere in Moline, Illinois, 58; Milwaukee Tool in Brookfield, Wisconsin, 60; and St. Jude's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, 62.

The top two companies — Hubspot and Bain & Company — are in the Boston area.

West Coast numbers

How did the big tech companies in northern California rate? Google ranked 11; LinkedIn, 12; Microsoft, 21; Facebook, 23; Survey Monkey, 33; Adobe, 39; Dell, 67; Cisco, 77; Accenture, 83; Apple. 84; and Intel, 100.

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai is an Indian immigrant who studied at Stanford University and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He received a 91% approval rating from his employees.

Girish Rishi, who received a 97% approval rating from employees at JDA Software, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, attended the University of Hartford and Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.

Women of note

Five of the highly rated CEOs were women: Sheryl Palmer at Taylor Morrison; Colleen Wegman at Wegman's Food Markets; Jennifer Morgan at SAP; Christine Leahy at CDW; Lynne Doughtie at KPMG; and Cindy Mi at VIPKid.

Glassdoor said it promotes workplace transparency, and boasts 60 million unique monthly visitors looking at 12 million job listings, and leaving 55 million reviews, salaries and insight about 1 million employers.

Related Stories

Some of the six thousand Liberty University graduates are seen in the school's football stadium for the Christian university's 44th commencement, in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 13, 2017. President Donald Trump will be speaking at the event. (C. Presutti
USA
Hey, Graduates: Good Jobs Exist With or Without 4-Year Degree
About three million American university graduates will enter the job market this year. And with unemployment currently at a 10-year low, it's a good time to be graduating, says Nicole Smith, chief economist at Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW)."We are at one of the lowest unemployment rates we've had since May of 2007, so what that means for the graduating class of 2017 is that the likelihood of getting a job is really, really good," she said.
Mil Arcega
By Mil Arcega
Fri, 05/19/2017 - 14:37
FILE - People inquire about temporary positions available for the 2020 Census during a job fair designed for people fifty years or older in Miami, Sept. 18, 2019. On Friday, Dec. 6, the U.S. government issues the November jobs report.
USA
US Gains Robust 266,000 Jobs; Unemployment Falls to 3.5%
The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% from 3.6% in October, matching a half-century low, the Labor Department reported Friday. And wages rose a solid 3.1% in November compared with a year earlier
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 12:23
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA Student Union

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube