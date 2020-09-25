Student Union

Former Exam Administrator Pleads Guilty in College Scam

By Associated Press
September 25, 2020 07:21 PM
FILE - A sign is seen at the entrance to a hall for a college test preparation class in Bethesda, Md., Jan. 17, 2016.

BOSTON - A former college entrance exam administrator pleaded guilty Friday of taking bribes to help wealthy parents rig their kids' test scores as part of a college admissions bribery scheme. 

Niki Williams, 46, a former employee of the Houston Independent School District, is among about 40 people who have admitted to charges in the case that exposed a scheme to get undeserving teens into college with fake athletic credentials or manipulated test scores.  

Prosecutors say Williams, who administered the college entrance exams at the public high school where she worked, took money from Rick Singer, the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme, in exchange for allowing someone else to take exams in place of the children of Singer's clients or correct their answers. 

Singer and Mark Riddell, who secretly took the exams for the students, have also pleaded guilty.  

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud and honest services wire fraud and mail fraud before a Boston federal court judge held via video because of the coronavirus pandemic.  

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced December 21.  

An email seeking comment was sent to her lawyer after the hearing.

