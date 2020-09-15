Student Union

Generation Z Beats Boomers in Spotting Fake News

By VOA News
September 15, 2020 05:45 PM
A screenshot of a Buzzfeed News graph on fake news analysis (courtesy of Buzzfeed News)
FILE - A screenshot of a Buzzfeed News graph on fake news analysis (courtesy of Buzzfeed News)

Members of so-called Generation Z are less – not more – likely to fall for the spread of misinformation and fake news, according to recent studies and polls published by news outlet Axios.  

A recent study published in Science Advances found that Americans older than 65 – also known as baby boomers – are more likely to share fake news links on Facebook than younger Americans born after 1996 (Generation Z).

Survey data from 2016 showed that boomers shared nearly seven times as many fake news articles on Facebook than younger Americans between the ages of 18 and 29. 

“Our most robust and consistent finding is that older Americans were more likely to share articles from fake news domains,” stated the study. “This relationship holds even when we condition on other factors, such as education, party affiliation, ideological self-placement, and overall posting activity.”  

Among Gen Z college students, 83% receive most of their news from online news sites and social media, Axios reported from a College Reaction poll of 868 students.  

Social media and online content play a huge role as Gen Z’s source of information. According to a 2018 Pew Research Center survey focused on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, “95% of 13- to 17-year-olds have access to a smartphone, and a similar share (97%) use at least one of seven major online platforms.” 

But only 7% of Gen Z college students found social media to be the most trustworthy news source. Instead, more than 50% of Gen Z students said they believe online newspapers and news sites to be the most trustworthy, Axios reported.  

The gap between the sharing of false information among age groups could be because of Gen Z and younger Americans’ better understanding of social media and the distribution of online content, Axios stated.   

Gen Z’s online experience with social media could be what makes them more likely to spot the difference between credible sources and fake news.  

Alexandra Macia contributed to this report.

 

Related Stories

Fake News Abounds on US Social Networks During Protests
00:04:11
USA
How Fake News Creators Are Targeting US Protesters
Experts say they are seeing an increase of targeted campaigns to actively spread disinformation
Default Author Profile
By Mariia Prus
Tue, 06/09/2020 - 07:42 AM
FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos
USA
Facebook, Citing Virus Misinformation, Deletes Trump Post
Facebook said in a statement that it is a violation of its policies around harmful COVID-19 misinformation
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 08/06/2020 - 09:16 AM
A chart from Twitter shows how the company will act on different types of tweets with disputed or misleading information…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Twitter Updates Approach to Minimizing Spread of Coronavirus Misinformation
Building on previous policies, Twitter has announced the use of labels and warning messages to notify users of potentially false information about the pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 08:55 PM
In this handout image released by the United Nations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a virtual press conference on…
Press Freedom
UN: Press is Essential ‘Antidote’ to Pandemic Misinformation
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on governments around the world to guarantee that journalists can safely do their jobs during COVID-19 pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 05/03/2020 - 12:03 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube