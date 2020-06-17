Harvard Drops SAT/ACT Scores for New Admissions

Harvard University says it will not require standardized test scores for applications to the Class of 2025, according to the college’s statement published on its website.

The university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has joined other Ivy League universities -- considered among the best in the U.S. -- in its decision. Among other U.S. schools, eight of nine Ivy League members — except Princeton University in New Jersey — have dropped the test requirements.

Numerous other schools have relaxed their admissions requirements during the global pandemic.

“We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has created insurmountable challenges in scheduling tests for all students, particularly those from modest economic backgrounds, and we believe this temporary change addresses these challenges,” the university stated.

Students are encouraged to send materials that “would convey their accomplishments in secondary school and their promise for the future,” Harvard said. For international students, the college hopes to receive predicted or actual results of national examinations.

“While our policy has long been that SAT subject tests are recommended but not required, now seems the appropriate time to reiterate that applicants who do not submit subject tests will not be disadvantaged in our process,” the university said in a statement to prospective applicants.

University of California Drops SAT, ACT Requirement Decision by the 290,000-student system could influence other colleges nationwide

Sarmat Misikov contributed to this report.