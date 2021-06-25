Student Union

Kentucky to Allow College Athletes to Earn Off Likeness

By Associated Press
June 25, 2021 12:34 AM
Kentucky guard Robyn Benton shoots during the second half of a college basketball game against Idaho State in the first round…
Kentucky guard Robyn Benton shoots during the second half of a college basketball game against Idaho State in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, March 21, 2021.

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY - Kentucky's governor signed an order Thursday allowing the state's college athletes — including players on the nationally renowned Kentucky and Louisville men's basketball teams — to make money through the use of their name, image or likeness.

Gov. Andy Beshear said he wielded his executive authority as a matter of fairness for college athletes, adding that for decades companies and institutions have profited off them.

"Those athletes deserve to be compensated for their image and likeness," the Democratic governor told reporters. "Think about what image and likeness is? It's your name. It's what you look like. It is intrinsically yours. And while I don't think these athletes mind that they also lift up their school, they deserve to be a part of that as well."

His executive order also will spare Kentucky's colleges from being at a competitive disadvantage with rival schools in other states that will have laws enabling athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness, Beshear said.

Beshear said his executive order takes effect July 1, when similar measures passed in several other states will become law. His office said he was the first governor to make the change by executive order. Existing state law gave him the authority to take the action, the governor said.

"This is going to last until either the NCAA fully and finally acts, or the legislature is back in session, at which time we all agree we would need legislation," Beshear said.

The move comes just days after the Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in an antitrust case that complicated how the association is going about reform to its rule regarding compensation for athletes for use of their name, image or likeness. The NCAA is moving toward a more hands-off approach that will provide no uniform national rules and let schools follow state laws or set their own guidelines if no state laws apply.

Federal lawmakers also are working on legislation that would govern how college athletes can earn money off their fame and celebrity.

Beshear's action won praise from the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville. UK plays in the Southeastern Conference and UofL competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"Bringing the state of Kentucky into competitive balance with other states across the country and, more specifically, the Atlantic Coast Conference is critical," Vince Tyra, U of L's vice president for intercollegiate athletics, said in a release issued by the governor's office.

UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart said the governor's action "provides us the flexibility we need at this time to further develop policies around name, image and likeness."

"We are appreciative of that support, as it is a bridge until such time as state and/or federal laws are enacted," Barnhart said in the same release from Beshear's office. "The landscape of college sports is now in the midst of dramatic and historic change — perhaps the biggest set of shifts and changes since scholarships were first awarded decades ago."

Beshear, who feuded with the state's Republican-dominated legislature over his coronavirus-related executive actions, won an endorsement Thursday from a key lawmaker for using his executive authority to enable college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness.

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, a Republican, said, "We are supportive of the governor's narrow and temporary action today, as it provides the tools needed to ensure that Kentucky's student-athletes are given ample opportunity. Our commitment to permanent protections for these students will be addressed early in the next legislative session."

Kentucky lawmakers will reconvene in early January for their next regular session.

In Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas, laws go into effect July 1 that make it impermissible for the NCAA and members schools to prevent athletes from being paid by third parties for things like sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances.

The NCAA had hoped for a national law from Congress that has not come, and its own rule-making has been bogged down for months. College sports leaders are instead moving toward the type of patchwork regulation they have been warning against for months.

Related Stories

Supreme Court Backs Payments to Student-Athletes
USA
US Supreme Court Unanimously Rules Against NCAA Limitations
Decision lets athletes receive education-related perks beyond college scholarships
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 01:14 PM
Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Nebraska, March 16, 2020.
Arts & Culture
How Will NCAA Recoup Millions from Lost Tournament?
The cornonavirus not only wiped out the games, but it will create some unexpected red ink on the NCAA's balance sheet this year
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 04:43 PM
Michigan running back Tru Wilson (13) rushes 27 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game…
Student Union
NCAA Board Approves Athlete Compensation for Image, Likeness
The NCAA and its member schools now must figure out how to allow athletes to profit while still maintaining rules regarding amateurism
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 04:03 PM
FILE - Wisconsin's Traevon Jackson dribbles past the NCAA logo during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Anaheim, Calif., March 26, 2014.
Arts & Culture
NCAA Loses Federal Antitrust Case, Can Still Claim Win
The NCAA was able to claim victory Friday night after a judge ruled against the governing body for college sports in a federal antitrust lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken in Oakland, California, said college football and men’s basketball players competing at the NCAA’s highest level should be permitted to receive compensation from schools beyond the current athletic scholarship, but only if the benefits are tied to education. The NCAA…
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Instagram

YouTube