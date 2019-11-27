Student Union

More Students From Fake University Arrested, Deported

By VOA Student Union
November 27, 2019 09:46 PM
FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation…
FILE -A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif., July 8, 2019.

More international students who said they were attending a university that was actually a shell created by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have been arrested in Michigan on immigration charges in recent months.

DHS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) created the University of Farmington to expose weaknesses in the student visa immigration process, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Helms wrote in a sentencing memo, as reported by the Detroit Free Press. The paper broke the story last spring.

“While ‘enrolled’ at the university, 100 percent of the foreign citizen students never spent a single second in a classroom. If it were truly about obtaining an education, the university would not have been able to attract anyone, because it had no teachers, classes or educational services,” the memo said.

While the students were granted student visas to enter the U.S., they were in violation when they did not actually attend the school, federal agencies said. Of about 250 people arrested, more than 200 students voluntarily left the U.S., and 50 stayed until being arrested or deported, the Free Press reported. ICE officials said many of the students were from India.

The paper reported that some students — claiming they were entrapped by the U.S. government, which operated the fake university — hired attorneys to defend their right to stay.

It remains unclear what happened to the tuition and fees paid by the students. It cost approximately $12,000 to enroll in the fake school, the Free Press reported.

Last winter, eight people were arrested and indicted for conspiracy to commit visa fraud and harboring aliens for profit. Federal agencies said those charged helped at least 600 “foreign citizens to illegally remain, reenter and work in the United States and actively recruited them to enroll in a fraudulent school as part of a ‘pay to stay’ scheme.”

After conviction, the eight were sentenced to between 12 and 24 months. They face deportation after they serve their terms.

Related Stories

This screenshot from the University of Farmington shows that the website has been closed down.
USA
Number of Detained Students Grows in Fake University Case
The number of foreign students detained in an alleged visa fraud scheme that involved a fake U.S. university has climbed to 146.      A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official told VOA on Wednesday that the number had risen from 130 at the end of last week, as federal agents detained additional suspects in a nationwide search.       Federal court documents unsealed in Michigan last Wednesday detailed an …
Default Author Profile
By Victoria Macchi
Wed, 02/06/2019 - 18:32
Tuition Hikes California State
Student Union
Report: Thousands of International Students Overstay Their US Visas
About 40,000 student and exchange visitors overstayed their visas last year, the largest group of visitors who failed to leave the U.S. on time, according to a Department of Homeland Security report.The Entry/Exit Overstay Report  tallies individuals from around the world who were supposed to leave between Oct. 1, 2015 and Sept. 30, 2016…
Default Author Profile
By Amanda Scott
Tue, 05/23/2017 - 13:54
FILE - Sally Kim takes notes during a physics class at Columbia Independent School in Columbia, Mo., Feb. 27, 2012. Kim's parents, who live in South Korea, sent her to live with relatives in Columbia for a better education that provides more collegia
USA
Report: Fewer International Students Applying to US Colleges
U.S. college applications from foreign students for the next school year appear to have slowed, with 39 percent of responding universities reporting declines in the number of undergraduate applications from countries in the Middle East, according to a new report.In 2016, 1.2 million international students attended American colleges and universities. That is an increase of 6.5 percent from the year before and the highest number ever.But it appears the steady…
Default Author Profile
By Bruce Alpert
Fri, 03/24/2017 - 14:41
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA Student Union

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube