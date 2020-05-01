Oprah to Speak at Virtual Graduations

Facebook is celebrating high school and college seniors — the Class of 2020 — by giving them a virtual graduation.

"This is a bittersweet time for the Class of 2020. As students head toward graduation, it's not the day they might have imagined — no processions, no diploma handoffs, no parties. They are commencing at a time of great uncertainty," Marne Levine, Facebook vice president of global partnerships, business and corporate development said in a blog post, referring to the lockdowns and social distancing restrictions caused by the global coronavirus pandemic. "But graduating is a tremendous achievement, and worth pausing to celebrate even in these circumstances."

Oprah Winfrey will be the commencement speaker for the hours-long virtual celebration on May 15. She will be joined by a host of celebrities for the event, including Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Awkwafina and Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles. Singer Miley Cyrus is set to perform as well.

Highlights from the event will be posted on Instagram. The event is titled #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020.

In June, Winfrey will be the commencement speaker for a virtual high school graduation in Chicago.

"I join all of Chicago in looking forward to hearing the wisdom she'll be sharing with our incredible young people as they take this unforgettable next step on their life's journey," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement.

Winfrey taped her iconic, award-winning talk show in Chicago.

