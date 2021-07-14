Student Union

Pennsylvania State University System Merges 6 Schools Into 2

By Associated Press
July 14, 2021 06:20 PM
A view of buildings on the campus of Pennsylvania State University in State College, Pennsylvania July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric…
FILE - A view of buildings on the campus of Pennsylvania State University in State College, Pennsylvania, July 11, 2012.

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA - Six of Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities will be consolidated into two new institutions under a unanimous vote Wednesday by the State System of Higher Education's governing board.

Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven universities in northern Pennsylvania will form one institution; California, Clarion and Edinboro universities in western Pennsylvania the other. The change will be phased in, starting later in 2022.

They will have new names that have not been selected, but the plan is to keep all six campuses open with their own identities and brands, including existing sports teams. Both new institutions will have their own presidents and top administrators.

The university system wants to cut student costs by 25% by getting them to graduate more quickly, enrolling high school students, raising more money from donors and grants and expanding federal work study offerings.

There are 94,000 students in PASSHE, as it's known, and enrollment has fallen by more than 20% since 2010.

Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said students enrolled in the affected universities will be able to finish their degrees, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. In-person instruction and residences on campus will remain.

"For years, there's been a lot of people that we need to do something," board member Sam Smith said. "I believe this is the best thing we can do." 

Related Stories

A sculpture of hands signing the alphabet is seen at Gallaudet University museum in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. …
Student Union
US University to Help Deaf Youth in Nigeria
Gallaudet to use $2 million grant from USAID
VOA Student Union
By VOA Student Union
Wed, 06/09/2021 - 01:20 PM
Demonstrators protest against the planned Chinese Fudan University campus in Budapest, Hungary, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett…
Europe
Hungarians Protest Planned Chinese University Campus 
Liberal opponents of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban accuse him of cozying up to China and fear the campus could undercut the quality of higher education in Hungary
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 06/05/2021 - 07:29 PM
The seal of the University of Hawaii college system.
USA
University of Hawaii Wins Up to $210 Million for Pacific Research
Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Research will conduct research aimed at understanding and predicting environmental changes in the Indo-Pacific region
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/02/2021 - 08:44 PM
People attend a conference inaugurating a new conservative university, Collegium Intermarium, which aims to educate a new…
Europe
Warsaw University Aims to Shape Future Conservative Lawyers
Collegium Intermarium, is meant to be a space of free academic inquiry at a time of perceived censorship in traditional academic settings, official says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/28/2021 - 08:50 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Instagram

YouTube