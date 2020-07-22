Student Union

Senior US Diplomat Backs Foreign Students, Including Chinese

By Reuters
July 22, 2020 06:27 PM
A bicycle rack on the campus of Harvard University sits mostly empty as the school remains closed and classes moved online due…
FILE - A bicycle rack on the campus of Harvard University sits mostly empty as the school remains closed and classes moved online due to the coronavirus, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, March 26, 2020.

The State Department's number two diplomat expressed strong support on Wednesday for foreign students in the United States, including Chinese students, less than two weeks after the Trump administration abandoned a plan that would have barred thousands from the country. 

"I strongly agree with you on the importance of these student programs," Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun told a Senate hearing, acknowledging that there had been "a little bit of turbulence" on the issue. 

FILE - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun speaks to the media in Seoul, South Korea, July 8, 2020.

President Donald Trump's administration on July 14 abruptly abandoned a plan that would have forced out tens of thousands of foreign students, following widespread condemnation of the decision and pressure from universities and businesses. 

The administration had announced on July 6 that international students at schools that had moved to online-only classes due to the coronavirus pandemic would have to leave the country. 

Trump has made a hard line on immigration a centerpiece of his presidency and presidential campaigns. 

Opponents of the plan to block the students had noted that there are more than 1 million foreign students at U.S. colleges and universities, and many schools rely on them for income because they pay full tuition. 

Nearly 370,000 of the foreign students in the United States come from China, by far the largest number.Some U.S. officials have become increasingly alarmed about what they say is the security threat — focused largely on intellectual property theft — from some Chinese students. 

Supporters of foreign students had also argued that U.S. universities play a crucial role in "soft power" diplomacy, nurturing what often become lifelong ties to the country.

Biegun also said, in response to questions from Democratic Senator Chris Coons, that the State Department was making visas for foreign students a high priority.
 

Related Stories

Chinese students wait outside the U.S. Embassy for their visa application interviews in Beijing, China.
Student Union
ICE Won’t Compel Foreign Students to Be on Campus
Immigration agency retreats from ruling that risked student visa status
Kathleen Struck
By Kathleen Struck
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 02:12
FILE - In this April 3, 2017 file photo, students walk past the "Great Dome" atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass. Two prominent researchers are quitting MIT's Media Lab over revelations that the…
Immigration
Over 200 US Universities Challenge ICE Guidelines on Foreign Students
Hundreds of higher education institutions have filed briefs in support of lawsuits challenging guidelines that will not allow into the US international students whose coursework would be all online
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 15:32
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube