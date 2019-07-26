Student Union

US Lawmaker Cites Concerns About Chinese Institutes  

By Kathleen Struck
July 26, 2019 10:13 PM
Undergraduate student Moe Lewis, left, shows her watercolor painting of peony leaves at a traditional Chinese painting class at the Confucius Institute at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., on May 2, 2018. U.S. lawmakers are pushing for…
Moe Lewis shows her watercolor of peony leaves at a painting class at the Confucius Institute at George Mason University, Fairfax, Va., May 2, 2018. U.S. lawmakers are seeking to restrict or close Confucius Institutes at U.S. campuses.

A U.S. senator from Missouri has written the state university system and a private liberal arts university to express his concerns about Chinese espionage and Confucius Institutes on campus.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley directed his concerns to the University of Missouri and Webster University, which host Confucius Institutes.

Confucius Institutes and centers around the world offer language and cultural programs that, in the past few years, have been accused of spreading Chinese propaganda. Several colleges and universities worldwide have ended their relationships with the institutes and shuttered their on-campus facilities as tensions over Chinese spying in the U.S. have grown.

Hawley was motivated by a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this week with FBI Director Chris Wray.

'Source of concern'

Chinese Confucius Institutes at American universities are a "source of concern," Hawley said, because they allow the Chinese government to disseminate communist propaganda, encourage censorship and restrict academic freedom.

Hawley said a number of U.S. colleges and universities have closed their Confucius Institutes in the past year, including Texas A&M University, the University of Iowa, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and North Carolina State University.

"Both the University of Missouri and Webster University should follow their examples," Hawley tweeted.

University of Missouri spokesman Christian Basi said the school appreciated Hawley's letter and shared many of his concerns related to academic espionage.

"This is something that has been on the radar of our top leadership for the last one to two years," Basi said. "We also have periodically met with the FBI, both at national conferences when they provided information, as well as meeting with them here on campus."

Webster University, in suburban St. Louis, said it felt confident its oversight of the campus Confucius Institute was sound.

"We take academic freedom very seriously and will not sacrifice it for the sake of any relationship," Webster President Elizabeth Stroble wrote. "Our arrangement with Hanban expressly reserves for Webster University the right to determine the curricula and the manner of instruction for all programs that we offer. Nothing in our agreements concerning the Confucius Institutes restricts us from addressing any academic subject."

The Hanban is a Chinese state agency chaired by a member of the Politburo and the vice premier of the People's Republic of China.

Of the more than 1 million international students in the U.S., more than 300,000 are Chinese, according to the Institute of International Education. 

Organization cites demand

"As China's economy and exchanges with the world have seen rapid growth, there has also been a sharp increase in the world's demands for Chinese learning," according to the Confucius Institute website.

Chinese influence has been a top concern of U.S. intelligence agencies.

The FBI’s Wray, who testified before lawmakers including Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, and Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said the agency has "a thousand open investigations … involving attempted theft of intellectual property," and almost all the cases involved the Chinese. He called it "deep, diverse, wide and vexing."

A statement from the American Association of University Professors published in 2014 said, "Confucius Institutes function as an arm of the Chinese state and are allowed to ignore academic freedom."

Related Stories

FILE - Chinese President Hu Jintao visits the Confucius Institute at Walter Payton College Preparatory High School in Chicago, Jan. 21, 2011.
Student Union
US Senator Calls for More Distance From Confucius Institutes
A U.S. senator has asked four Florida universities to end Chinese government-run programs on their campuses."There is mounting concern about the Chinese government's increasingly aggressive attempts to use Confucius Institutes ... to influence foreign academic institutions, and critical analysis of China's past history and present policies," Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, wrote last week.Confucius Institutes are language and cultural programs worldwide that,…
Default Author Profile
By Theresa Maher
February 13, 2018
TOPSHOTSSchoolgirls wave Vietnamese and Chinese flags before a welcoming ceremony for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. Li is in Hanoi on a three-day visit to Vietnam from October 13 to 15, photo taken Oct. 13, 2013.
East Asia Pacific
Chinese Confucius Institute Project Raises Concern in Vietnam
Plan to establish organization that promotes Chinese languages, culture in Hanoi sparks fierce debate, especially on social networks
Default Author Profile
By Trung Nguyen
October 31, 2013
Default Author Profile
Written By
Kathleen Struck