US Universities Struggle to Reimburse Fees as Campuses Close

The priority for most university students in the United States is clear: to move their belongings off campus as quickly as possible and set up to take classes online.

As campuses and their satellites abroad close — many of them incrementally — students and parents are wondering how to pay for this rapid shift in learning.

"They're being very intentionally vague with their emails, because we can tell they don't have much figured out themselves," Lucia Macchi, a freshman at Pennsylvania State University, told VOA.

While we spoke, Macchi, who had been staying in Florida with her family over the spring break holiday, was on her way back to her dorm room at Pennsylvania State University to gather her belongings — especially materials she would need to continue her classes remotely.

But while Penn State, like most schools across the country, is shutting down to quell the spread of the coronavirus, students say the policy on reimbursement for room and board is still unclear.

FILE - Princeton University students pack their rooms to leave after the institution shutdown campus with plans to continue instruction online due to COVID-19, in Princeton, N.J., March 14, 2020.

"They said that they could have a partial reimbursement or credit applied to next year," Macchi said. "They're not sure what exactly their programs are going to look like."

"But it won't be automatic," she said. "It will be something that the students have to be proactive about."

Room and board costs are not the only fees students and parents worry about losing. Besides meal plans, on-campus jobs, and campus activities fees, students also bear the financial burden of storing their items and buying expensive last-minute tickets to go home.

A glance at many university websites about coronavirus shows a number of plans for reimbursements of costs.

American University in Washington, D.C., has detailed its plans to financially assist students.



"Students do not need to apply for refunds. Student accounts will automatically produce an ACH refund to all students with banking information on file," the school's website reads, under a list of which costs will be refunded.

Many students trying to evacuate less-organized universities on short notice say they don't have time to wait in line at the financial aid office to have all their questions answered.



"Going into the financial aid office itself is a very time-consuming and exhausting thing for students to consider right now," Jordan Barton, class of 2023 at Harvard University in Massachusetts, told VOA.

FILE - Lisa Wymore, a professor of dance, theater and performances studies at University of California, Berkeley leads warm-ups for an online course in Berkeley, California, March 12, 2020.

Harvard said it will pro-rate room and board costs for students and apply a $200 credit for storage or travel.



But for students like Barton, who has to purchase a last-minute ticket to Middleton, Texas, $200 won't be enough. He says it's not clear whether students like him will see more of a reimbursement.



"I hope I can shoot an email here in a few days and see if I can get any reimbursement because otherwise it's going to be significantly difficult to have stable income over the course of the next few months," Barton added.

Parent groups on Facebook are sharing advice about how to apply for reimbursements through university websites.

Aside from all the costs and potential reimbursements, college students across the U.S. have taken to social media to remind universities that there are numerous barriers to simply shifting classes online.

"Not every college student has broadband at home. Not every college student can eat without the meal plan/work study," Em Ballou, a junior at Middlebury College in Vermont, wrote on Twitter.

"Coming to college is a source of humongous economic and housing stability for several months out of the year. Going home...puts an enormous strain on our families," Barton said.



Barton is still unsure how his work-study job will be affected at Harvard and is concerned about the burden he will place on his father, a single parent of two, without an additional income.

Some students have noted that online classes generally cost less than in-person ones. A petition started by a student from Indiana's Purdue University to reimburse tuition costs as well as room and board fees has more than 600 signatures.



Of course, in a few rare cases, students are praising their school's quick handling of the situation.

"Gotta say im super impressed with the way @DavidsonCollege is handling this situation," Ashly, class of 2022, wrote on Twitter, detailing that the North Carolina school which serves under 2,000 students is ensuring full pay for work-study students, providing laptops, free storage units, and airport shuttles among other amenities.

In most cases, U.S. universities and colleges followed similar trajectories, first announcing they would move classes online but that campus facilities would remain open, and then either all at once or through a rapid series of announcements, finally deciding the campuses would close entirely.



In the California Bay Area, six counties have issued a shelter-in-place order, meaning that students on campus are encouraged to remain in their dorms as opposed to moving out, even though the University of California, Berkeley has said all instruction will be remote for the rest of the semester.

Still, those choosing to move off campus for the rest of the semester are able to apply for a pro-rated refund of their room and board costs.

How quickly and efficiently colleges and universities will be able to deliver on promises of reimbursement is yet to be seen.

